Days after a raunchy video emerged online, and she was alleged to be the one in it, Mercy Eke has provided evidence to disclaim the allegations

The reality TV star recently shared the DM she received from the lady who is now alleged to be the one in the viral video

In the leaked message, the lady in the video slammed Mercy Eke for insulting the quality of the socks she wore in the viral clip

Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke continues to trend online days after an alleged private video of her leaked on social media.

She recently trended after a post she shared about the viral leaked video on her social media handle.

Reality TV star Mercy Eke shares dm she got from her lookalike whose private tape leaked online. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

Mercy Eke revealed the message she got from the lady who she alleged was the person in the viral leaked sex tape.

She shared her amazement at what the lady was bothered about and was bashing her for in her DM instead of her leaked video.

"Girl only cares about her socks" - Mercy Eke

In the viral DM Mercy Eke shared, the lady slammed the BBNaija star for her demeaning comment about her socks.

She also noted that Mercy Eke's approach to addressing the issues surrounding the leaked tape was wrong and that she could have done it better.

Watch the viral post below:

DM sent to Mercy Eke stirs reactions

Here are some of the viral comments that trailed the leaked DM sent to Mercy Eke:

@ifynnama:

"Mercy is not that desperate. She is not classless. So can never be her."

@she_is_toni:

"But mercy shouldn’t have done that sha, just say it’s not me, why talk about dirty socks? Why shade the girl it wasn’t necessary."

@krixty_edward:

"I dont wear such socks is not an offensive word sha...."

@arikeeee_:

"Mercy can never stoop so low. I know my fav will never do that in the first place.... online haters make una rest."

@fridaypeters_official:

"So the girl no even send anybody papa .. na socks be her major concern . 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂! Omooorrr people Dey o. Maybe na her business sha."

@dfw_lily_21:

"That’s not mercy, that’s Shiela Thompson."

@outstanding_duchess:

"Abeg who has the video? I need to watch it to confirm if it’s her or not."

@sharon_jasmyne:

"D girl na mumu she don cast herself. Mumu liars."

@knight_jason_hawkwood:

"See weak damage control."

Mercy Eke speaks about her BBL

Ex-BBNaija winner Mercy Eke has revealed why she did liposuction and the painful process of healing.

She noted that she did it in Nigeria after she saw what the doctor had done for other ladies, and she became confident in him.

According to the former reality star, she did not tell her mother about the liposuction because she did not want to be discouraged.

