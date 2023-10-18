Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has finally reacted to an error from a movie where she used two wigs for one scene

The producer and director of the movie, Afeez Owo, has also released a statement on his Instagram page to address the error

Wumi Toriola, during an IG live session where she addressed the issue, threw some jibes at the movie producer that has got people talking

Movie star Wumi Toriola has been trending online over the last few days after a clip from a movie she starred in went viral.

The movie clip caught the attention of many after the actress was seen using two different wigs for the same scene.

Toriola, in reaction to being called out, took to her IG live to address the error. She noted that it wasn't her fault but that of the movie director, producer and editor.

An expensive mistake

The producer of the movie, Afeez Owo, has also come out to react to the clip with an apology.

He apologised that it was an expensive error and Wumi Toriola shouldn't be blamed.

Owo also apologised to Wumi Toriola, noting that the bulk of the criticism should fall on the shoulders of the post-production crew.

Read Afeez Owo's apology below:

"Our attention has been drawn to the inconsistency in the wig/props used in one of the scenes involving “Actress Wunmi Toriola” in our latest movie IJA. We would like to state categorically that the error was not from Wunmi Toriola at all."

Watch an excerpt of Wumi Toriola's IG session addressing the error:

Read Afeez Owo's full text addressing the mistake from the movie Ija:

See how netizens responded to Toriola's reactions and Owo's apology

Here are some of the comments gathered from both entertainer's posts:

@hardeeyolavarieties_store:

"The producer has apologized now. This is not necessary, madam."

@kaffy2931:

"You're here correcting the error we did not see....... Instead of releasing the concluding parts......... we're waiting for the concluding part ejoor."

@hormo_lewa:

"Funny Enough I Did Not Notice The Editing In That Scene… I Was Busy Laughing As She Give That Mama Her Size."

@temitopeabisolafashipe:

"Me I no see error ooo, nah the action, hilarious moment b the koko, I did not even notice any."

@kingy_rossy:

"Apologizing to her? Was the wig changed without her consent?"

@irawos_empire:

"Her acting didn’t even make us spot it out tho we saw it but she delivered perfectly,."

@okoyasamueladewale:

"Nah 30k then pay the editor nah why producer no still pay the director and the continuity for filling…the moment you understand what making movie is you will know it’s beyond her."

@flora_t_baby:

"You're right dear, the editor should do his/her work."

@kidboss_lifehack:

"She say sens!ble people aunty wumi yawerey Gidi gan ni ."

@juliet_beauty_:

"But d producers already drop an apology quote for u na, why are you still dragging him."

