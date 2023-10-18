Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Whitemoney has stirred emotions online after a clip of him praying for his next ambassadorial deal went viral

The reality TV star was recently at Pepsi Nigeria to collect a cheque of N1m that he won on the All Stars show

Whitemoney, during the presentation, stirred reactions with some comments he made about wanting to be an ambassador of the brand

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Reality TV star and singer Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney, was recently presented a cheque of N1m by one of BBNaija's sponsors, Pepsi.

However, something the reality TV star said during the presentation of the cheque has sparked reactions online.

Whitemoney, at his Pepsi prize presentation, prays to be their ambassador. Photo credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Speaking it into existence

Whitemoney, during the presentation shoot, was heard praying to be signed by Pepsi as one of the brand's ambassadors.

At some point, the BBNaija star's prayers became words of affirmation. He noted that the brand would sign him very soon, and they have no choice but to do it.

Onou has become quite expressive since leaving the All Stars house. He was booted off Biggie's show two weeks before the All Stars' finale.

However, after leaving the Biggie house, Whitemoney alleged that the reason he didn't make it to the final was because his media strategy was sabotaged by one of those who worked for him.

See video of Whitemoney praying to be Pepsi's next ambassador:

See how fans reacted to Whitemoney's video as he goes spiritual

Reactions trail Whitemoney's prize presentation with Pespi:

@asofamous_baba:

"2weeks from today he will be signed."

@michelledera:

"You will sign Pepsi ??? You can pray for them to sign you and it may happen but which one be say you wan sign Pepsi."

@aduraaa___:

"No be Grammy again nah Pepsi."

@abebisouvenir_2:

"Baba dey strategize."

@jackson_kingggg:

"They will sign me or I sign them lol. Sign must sha Dey."

@bigshaqstephen:

"Very fair white man."

@x__warith:

"Igbo men and singlet. Lmao."

@tosin.capital:

"Mugu him Dey find endorsement."

@jay.sam7:

" Baba wan cash out."

@poshy_999:

"Incoming imaginary Grammy award winner ❤️."

Whitemoney speaks on his eviction from BBNaija

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting Onou's interview with Hero Daniels, where he revealed why he didn't make it to the finale of the All Stars show.

Whitemoney was evicted from the BBBNaija All Stars show on Sunday, September 17, along with Neo Akpofure, Alex and Omashola.

Whitemoney claimed in his interview with Hero that his team sold his vote, which resulted in his early eviction.

Source: Legit.ng