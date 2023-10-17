A young albino boy trends online after a video of him singing some of Asake's songs went viral

The little man who revealed that his name was Anu got people talking because of his unique way of singing

Many netizens have reacted to the clip, noting that the famous Afrofusion singer would be left stunned to hear the boy sing his songs

A video of a young Nigerian albino boy named Anu has gone viral online after a clip of him singing one of Asake's songs hit the internet.

The young man left many talking with his unusual vocal strength and pronunciation.

In the viral clip, Anu noted that he is a massive fan of Asake and went ahead to sing one of the singer's songs.

How many fingers be this?

Despite the boy's courageous effort to sing Asake's song, something else from the clip caught the attention of many online.

After he was done singing, the interviewer asked the little boy if he could see well, and he replied that he could see very well.

So the interviewer put two fingers up, asking Anu how many fingers he held up. He responded by saying one.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of an albino that can't see well that sang Asake's song

See how netizens reacted to the viral video of the young Albino boy who sang Asake's song:

@thekampalaboy:

"The egbon drinking action bitter for him back."

@idrisafricana:

"Kids, if they dont know, they'll still have a go. Never afraid of being wrong. This dies as we grow up."

@peterboby5:

"Asake lost son ."

@calm_annie_:

"If na Davido now, en go don wire am 2m… 001."

@anonymous_boi1223:

"Why u come Dey ask how many fingers be that?"

@jahman_virgo_:

"Ahhhh afin don kill me oo."

@rockerapata:

"His version sweet pass asake own. eyan ofo."

@moloxteddy:

"You de stress this guy with all this questions ."

@olamileye02:

"Wetin concern if the boy dey see well. That is not cruise that is racism."

