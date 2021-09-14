BBNaija Angel has got Nigerians talking after her recent misbehaviour on national TV to the shock of many

To control the damage done, Angel's mum took to her Instagram page to address her followers over her daughter's actions

The middle-aged woman urged her followers to overlook her actions and vote for her, adding that she loves her with all her flaws

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show is now getting to its peak as more housemates are being evicted. Fans and families of other housemates are appealing to Nigerians to vote for their favourites.

Angel's mother is the latest person to canvass for votes for her daughter as she took to Instagram to beg her followers. Nigerians are, however, not pleased that Angel flashed her private parts on national TV.

BBNaija Angel apologises on behalf of her daughter. Photos: @officialangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel's mum addresses Nigerians over her daughter's actions

Taking to her Instagram page, Angel's mum said she understands that people are angry over her daughter's misbehaviour.

Apologising on her behalf, she urged Nigerians to forgive her and support her with their votes.

She then encouraged her daughter to be strong as a lot of people are looking up to her. According to Angel's mum, she loves her daughter with all her flaws.

Her apology, however, did not seem to stop people from saying their minds as they told her to train her daughter.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to the apology note by Angel's mum

mz_midecherry:

"How can u save someone that doesn't want to save herself?? Just asking???"

kachiubas:

"The mother has no sense at all, mother’s should stay out of this BBN, all them to play there game."

zen_firee:

"What a shame."

sacollectionz:

"So this sharp mouth woman can mellow. The tree didn't fall far from the tree."

90s_bad_gyal:

"My own is not even her nakedness, she is never serious with any head of house game, imagine what she did yesterday what rubbish. She doesn’t know why she’s there."

_bbmaxfashion:

"My own is why is she always doing this anytime she’s up for eviction? Abeg this is her strategy."

chimapatie:

"I can't vote for her na."

bels__lipscare:

"No lies,she has a lot to do."

Angel goes romantic with Yousef

Angel and Yousef surprised the audience as they were caught in a position you would expect to see between couples in the house.

If it had been between her and Sammy, it may not have gotten much traction. In a short clip, Angel 'pushed' Yousef on the bed as he straddled him.

With a plate of food in her hand, she spoon-fed Yousef in a lovely manner as if they were lovers on the show.

