In a post shared online on Friday, October 13, Cute Abiola mourned his friend as it turns a month since Mohbad passed

Ace skit maker and actor Cute Abiola recently stirred emotions online with a post on his page to celebrate his colleague and friend, Mohbad, who passed away on September 12, 2023.

Cute Abiola shared on his page a post mourning his friend with multiple heartbreak emojis.

According to our research, the comedian was the only one amongst the late singer's colleagues who shared a post to honour him a month later.

Amidst investigations to find the actual cause of the singer's death/who his killer is. Cute Abiola has remained steadfast in his love, support and solidarity for his late friend.

In his post, he mourned his colleague as it had been a month since he passed away. However, it was the comment the comic shared that got people talking.

Here's a screenshot of Cute Abiola's post mourning Mohbad as it hit a month since he passed:

Reactions to the post couldn't be gathered because it was posted on his Instagram story, not as a reel or regular featured post.

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola stirs emotion as he releases Mohbad's voice note

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the renowned comic and content creator Cute Abiola joined many other celebrities to mourn the late singer Mohbad.

Abiola, who is also known as Lawyer Kunle, revealed the type of relationship he shared with Mohbad and how cordial they were.

He also noted why the singer's demise came as a rude shock to him. Not stopping there, the father of one shared the details of a voice note Mohbad sent him days before he died.

He revealed that Mohbad was about to acquire a new car, a Range Rover Velar, the following Friday.

