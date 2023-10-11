Ice Spice is set to drop her new collaboration with Rema, dubbed Pretty Girl, on Friday

This comes after Rema's massive success with Selena Gomez on Calm Down, which won multiple awards

Ice Spice's latest announcement has stirred reactions from Nigerians, as many hailed Rema

US rapper Ice Spice took to her social media timeline on Wednesday, October 11, to announce her collaboration with Nigerian international act Divine Ikubor 'Rema.'

The exciting announcement comes after weeks of speculations following a leaked song the duo reportedly had together.

Ice Spice features Rema on Pretty Girl. Credit: @icespice @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Ice Spice revealed the collaboration titled ‘Pretty Girl’ will be out on Friday, October 13.

Sharing a cover of the new project on her Instagram page, Ice Spice wrote:

"Pretty girl ft rema this friday."

See her post below:

Since his collaboration with Selena Gomez on Calm Down, Rema has witnessed unprecedented global success.

Nigerians react as Ice Spice announces collaboration with Rema

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

iamKayluv

"Good for her she sef wan feel weytin Selena Gomez feel."

Slickedon_:

"Rema the hottest afro beats artist right now."

iamkeyzeeto:

"Make I go buy new speaker Big rema onlike some of una fav."

OfficialAE10:

"Rema will be the next biggest bird."

GiveAmOne:

"Rema is the new wizkid since Davido no gree leave industry."

Dat_Oronboy:

"Rema has left his mates in Nigeria industry."

elmannygram:

"Afrobeats is bigger than Hip Hop at the moment. Argue with your keypads."

__chikere:

"Blaqbones sing like ice spice, but na rema she feature."

AbdulraufKhamiz:

"First off Rema helped Selena Gomez,now it’s ice spice. A young African King I stan!"

MhykeZhayn:

"Time to know wat she sings that's worth all the hype."

PamLilian21:

"They’re falling for Nigerian musicians ooo they should keep coming abeg."

