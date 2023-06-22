Nigerian diva Simisola Kosoko, best known as Simi, spoke on her journey to embracing motherhood, stating that it was the most amazing thing she's ever done

Popular Nigerian songstress Simisola Kosoko, best known as Simi, has spoken out about balancing her career and motherhood.

The singer revealed that it took her two years to regain her groove after giving birth to her only child, Adejare.

This was revealed during her latest interview on Cool FM.

Simi stated that now that she is in her third year of parenthood, she can finally combine her career and motherhood.

She explained that when her baby turned two, she rediscovered herself and gradually began to find herself.

The interviewer asked:

"How's your little baby? You got a little carbon copy of yourself that is one of the most interesting people already. What's that like?"

She replied, "Oh my god, she is [one of the most interesting people already]. It is a lot of things at the same time and I feel like the more time I spend as a mom, my feelings about it evolve. And I remember – she's 3 now, she just turned 3 last month – and I remember that I just started to find myself again last year. Just right after she turned 2. It's almost like – I don't know, I guess everybody experiences it differently, but for me, it's like in your world, few things are dimmer to you but certain things are clearer to you. It's like your brain just hones in to this whole mothering thing, that's how it was for me.

"2 years later after I had my child, I started to see myself a little more. When I say see myself, I mean notice myself, like oh you're still there. I don't know how to explain it, it's like the tunnel vision became wider, and I was able to see and experience myself a little bit more.

And so it can make you really vulnerable, but it's such a beautiful thing. That's the most incredible thing I have ever done, and every day I am grateful to have that opportunity. But it's not easy."

See the interview below

