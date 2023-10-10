A clip of recently crowned Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars champion Ilebaye speaking about her prize money stirs reactions online

Ilebaye, during a recent interview, was asked what would be the first thing she would do after collecting her prize money

The reality TV star gave a response that left many stunned as she revealed how much she was willing to give as tithe

Young Nigerian reality TV star Ilebaye Odiniya trends online after an excerpt of an old interview where she revealed what she intends to do with first after emerging as the BBNaija All Stars show winner.

Ilebaye, during an interview with Osi Sauve on the Beat 99.9 FM, revealed how much she would give to the church after receiving her prize money.

The first thing I will do is pay my tithe - Ilebaye

Ilebaye noted to Osi that the first thing she would do after receiving her prize money was to pay her tithe, which would be a sum of N12m.

The revelation made by the reality TV star has sparked emotions online as some fans query the decency of the money, considering that BBNaija isn't a morally Christian-like show.

Listen to Ilebaye's interview below:

See how fans reacted to Ilebaye's comment about paying tithe

Reactions trail Ilebaye's comment about paying N12m as tithe from her BBNaija winnings. Here are some of the reactions below:

@chuddie_cee:

"Buh is it not her money??... why do y’all think you can dictate what she does with her money?"

@victhor__17:

"this reminds me of song lyrics MY PASTOR DEY TELL ME SAY MONEY IS THE ROOT OF EVIL BUT I GIVE AM MONEY HE COLLECT AM."

@leliatoe:

"Exactly!! N that’s why she won the money."

@60ninegram:

"What a lovely day to be a Priest.. man probably doesn’t even allow his family to tune into BBN channel in his home."

@iam_favour71:

"I thought they said big brother teaches immoral."

@your_excellency_011:

"God doesn't support it and non of the money should be accepted by any church ... Not because God doesn't support it cos pastors need to get self worth and set straight record ..."

@desmond_dex:

"Pastor go collect all for money wey he go use buy private jet or build school wey the children of those mumu wey vote for her no go fit afford."

@sasha_itota:

"Ilebaye wey be LION, no be person wey we watch for 3 months?"

@yungtuns_____:

"Una dey live with God to know God’s plan ?? Lol cus I no understand how una think say God no dey support anything or hin dey support..."

@ikemenzhube:

"Money wey you suffer for say yu wan give am to pastor wey Dey condemn you."

