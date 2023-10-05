Global site navigation

“Nah JP You Be Now O”: Ruger’s Visit to the Tomb of Jesus, Holy Land in Jerusalem Causes a Stir
Celebrities

by  Olumide Alake
  • Ruger is currently in the Middle Eastern country Israel, where he is billed to perform on Thursday, October 5
  • Videos of the Jonzing World signing on a tour of Old Jerusalem, including a visit to the tomb of Jesus, have emerged online
  • Ruger's visit to the holy grounds in Israel has stirred reactions from Nigerian netizens as he is known for making ladies twerk for him on stage

Nigerian singer Ruger has earned himself the title of a Jerusalem Pilgrim (JP) over his visit to Israel.

The Jonzing singer is currently in the Middle East, where he has a show slated for Thursday, October 5.

Ruger set to perform in Israel. Credit: @rugerofficial
Ahead of his performance in the country, Ruger and his crew went on a tour of Old Jerusalem as they visited the holy grounds, including the tomb of Jesus, among other places.

A clip showed Ruger alongside some pilgrims observing some quiet moment at a spot on the holy ground.

Slide the post below to watch the video of Ruger touring old Jerusalem:

Nigerian netizens react as Ruger visits the holy grounds

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Ruger's visit to Israel. See them below:

deejaywalz:

"Can’t wait to visit, Jesus is Lord."

lazbery4u:

"One Dey I go reach were them born my original papa Jesus."

frankieone_:

"I thought they said if you no dey holy u go kpia."

mr_enjoymentt:

"Holy ground n person hold Igbo for hand."

barbiesmokie:

"This guy wey be devil… go clean yourself there Abeg."

swag0147:

"Ruger JP. I love this. may the lord bless us."

officialy_djsoft_:

"Reminder u no fit see yansh press for Jerusalem.."

lens.eye.media:

"Na that same hand e go use press person GF yansh for stage SMH."

dejavumgmt:

"Next day e go make ladies twerk on stage."

extolstarkingz:

"Nah JP he be now oo."

dudu_love40:

"JP Ruger, please don't come back to Nigeria and be singing circular songs since you've been giving opportunity to see Jesus in spirit."

holuwahstoke:

"So ruger @rugerofficial na JP."

How Davido supported Ruger's career

In another report via Legit.ng, Ruger shared how Davido had been supportive of his career.

"Davido has been supporting me before I came out. He met before I blow, he has been creating awareness for him," Ruger said.

The Jonzing Wolrd star made this known while responding to a question about Davido listing him among the next big five.

Source: Legit.ng

