Ruger is currently in the Middle Eastern country Israel, where he is billed to perform on Thursday, October 5

Videos of the Jonzing World signing on a tour of Old Jerusalem, including a visit to the tomb of Jesus, have emerged online

Ruger's visit to the holy grounds in Israel has stirred reactions from Nigerian netizens as he is known for making ladies twerk for him on stage

Nigerian singer Ruger has earned himself the title of a Jerusalem Pilgrim (JP) over his visit to Israel.

The Jonzing singer is currently in the Middle East, where he has a show slated for Thursday, October 5.

Ahead of his performance in the country, Ruger and his crew went on a tour of Old Jerusalem as they visited the holy grounds, including the tomb of Jesus, among other places.

A clip showed Ruger alongside some pilgrims observing some quiet moment at a spot on the holy ground.

Nigerian netizens react as Ruger visits the holy grounds

deejaywalz:

"Can’t wait to visit, Jesus is Lord."

lazbery4u:

"One Dey I go reach were them born my original papa Jesus."

frankieone_:

"I thought they said if you no dey holy u go kpia."

mr_enjoymentt:

"Holy ground n person hold Igbo for hand."

barbiesmokie:

"This guy wey be devil… go clean yourself there Abeg."

swag0147:

"Ruger JP. I love this. may the lord bless us."

officialy_djsoft_:

"Reminder u no fit see yansh press for Jerusalem.."

lens.eye.media:

"Na that same hand e go use press person GF yansh for stage SMH."

dejavumgmt:

"Next day e go make ladies twerk on stage."

extolstarkingz:

"Nah JP he be now oo."

dudu_love40:

"JP Ruger, please don't come back to Nigeria and be singing circular songs since you've been giving opportunity to see Jesus in spirit."

holuwahstoke:

"So ruger @rugerofficial na JP."

