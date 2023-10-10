Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has gotten fans emotional over how she celebrated Regina Daniels’ birthday

The movie star referred to the celebrant as her child as she gushed over her growth and revealed how proud she was of her

According to Mercy Johnson, Regina Daniels’ mother did a great job in raising her

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has gone all out to celebrate fellow actress Regina Daniels on her birthday.

Regina turned a new age on October 10, 2023, and Mercy Johnson took to social media to express her love and admiration for her.

The movie star called Regina her daughter as she was filled with pride over the woman she was becoming.

Mercy Johnson's heartfelt birthday message to Regina Daniels trends. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to Mercy Johnson, her heart is so blessed to love her. Not stopping there, she also extended her love to Regina’s mother and credited her for raising her daughter well.

Her message reads:

“"Mothers And Daughters never truly part, Maybe in distance but never in heart".

I could never emphasize how proud I am of you and the woman you are becoming. Keep " Queening " my child. My heart is so blessed to love you. Happy Birthday Sweetheart.

It's World Regina Daniels Nwoko Day....@rita.daniels06 Aunty mi, Great job you have done with our own @regina.daniels . May God's goodness always rest in your household.”

See her post below:

Fans react as Mercy Johnson celebrates Regina Daniels’ birthday

Mercy Johnson’s heartfelt birthday message to Regina Daniels got many fans talking. Read some of their comments below:

