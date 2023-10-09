Top Nigerian singer Davido has shown off his acting skills on social media after imitating veteran actors Aki and Pawpaw

The music star shared a video on TikTok where he used the popular Aki and Pawpaw sound as he copied them word for word

The video left many fans rolling with laughter and some of them took the liberty of welcoming him to the movie industry

Top Nigerian singer Davido recently showed off his acting skills online by mimicking veteran actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki and Pawpaw.

On his official TikTok page, the movie star shared a video where he imitated the movie stars by saying their lines word for word.

Source: TikTok

Davido was quite dramatic as he interpreted the role with his hands and face to give it a comical feel.

In the caption of the video the singer wrote:

“I play too much ! Body go tell you!”

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido acts like Aki and Pawpaw in funny video

Davido’s post came shortly after he was called out by former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, for not performing at an event despite being paid to do so.

The music star’s Aki and Pawpaw video was seen as a reaction to the situation while other netizens focused on his acting skills.

Read some of their comments below:

Mufasatundeednut:

“This DAVIDO en! Chai… This guy na comedian. So you mean David sat down and memorized all these? I wonder who’s he referring to.”

chefdeee:

“David stubborn.”

mcee_a1:

“Na because say na davido ooo!!! Normally the voice no rhyme!! But anything David does, we the church must shout in affirmation!!!!! David na David.”

jnrpope:

“@davido welcome to Nollywood…..”

mizkimoraprecious:

“Aki and pawpaw na real life legend. Them Dey give me pure bliss.”

lyfdramah:

“Make dem sha settle because two wrongs can never make a right ✅️. We love David, but he should try to settle with that allegation of payment without performance. Peace.”

ko_dark:

“Una no fit bully baddest oooo.”

teefamous:

“OBO On Some TikTok Challenge.”

cooldjscuba:

“David wey don stubborn since Goliat era.”

Davido vows not to refund $94k to ex-NFF president Pinnick

In another report, Davido accused Amaju Pinnick of stealing footballers' money following their online altercation over a $94k debt.

Davido stated he would not remain silent on the topic and that nobody could stop him from playing in Warri.

He also vowed not to return the money Amaju allegedly paid him; instead, he said he would donate it to a football charity.

Source: Legit.ng