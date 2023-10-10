Nigerian singer DJ Chicken and his child are once again making headlines on social media

In a video making the rounds, the socialite was seen blasting people who put his child on TikTok live video to make money

The video of DJ Chicken getting angry raised a series of reactions online after it went viral

Famous Nigerian musician DJ Chicken has now blown hot on social media over the people exploiting his child.

In a video posted on @afroonthebeats on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, the fast-rising rapper condemned the people bringing his child on TikTok live to make money.

Source: Instagram

The clip showed DJ Chicken screaming at the top of his voice as he sternly warned those responsible to stop using his child to make money online. According to him, he had sent them money for his child’s upkeep, but they continued to let her be on TikTok live all day.

DJ Chicken’s daughter was heard telling him to calm down as he continued to scream at those exploiting his child. The musician vowed to no longer send money to them.

See the video below:

Reactions as DJ Chicken condemns people using his child to make money on TikTok live

DJ Chicken and his child’s video soon made the rounds online, and netizens reacted. Some of them found his outburst amusing, while others commented on the resemblance between him and his daughter.

Read some of their comments below:

moon_goddesssi:

“Emo binu daddy chicken omo see resemblance.”

paultemi419:

“Dem wan use your pikin cash out . E no bad.”

8anfield':

“Chicken u self do normal take care of ur son biko wahalaa full dis country.”

s_h_a_i_shai':

“Daddy little no vex jeburè chicken .”

_oludrey_:

“Baba don change everything.”

__abbyp23___:

“I understand his frustration, that idiot shouldn't have put his child out there like that want to use her to make money . not cool.”

Source: Legit.ng