A Nigerian man has lost his mother to the cold hands of death over his resemblance to Nigerian singer, Naira Marley

In a video trending on social media, the young man cried as he narrated how everything transpired

Mixed reactions have trailed the video with some Nigerians expressing doubts about his claims

A Nigerian man who could pass for Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, due to their striking resemblance has lamented over the demise of his mother.

In a heartbreaking video, he tearfully alleged that his biological mother just lost her life due to high blood pressure.

He linked her death to his uncanny resemblance with the embattled singer and begged fans to stop associating him with the singer.

In tears, he asked Nigerians for help as he disclosed that he had been receiving calls, messages, and threats from many.

According to him, the recurring threat messages caused his mother’s demise as she developed BP from getting concerned over his welfare.

In his words:

“Nigerians I need una help, my people I have lost my mother to the cold hands of death because of the calls, messages, and threats that I get she suffered high blood pressure cause I am Naira Marley look alike and she died on Sunday. Rest on Mum”.

Netizens have stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

Miss Enchantress wrote:

“This video is disturbing and annoying at the same time. The energy you’ve used in making this video, use it to walk to a barber shop and cut off those ancient bears and dread strips. It’s that simple."

Forever Winnie wrote:

“Rest in peace to her but I don’t think she passed because you look like Naira Marley. If you want help just come out clean. Stop lying there."

Adanne wrote:

“Naira Marley mama wey suppose die of high blood pressure no die na ur own mama. Dey play."

Adelakun Tufayi wrote:

“When you chase clout too much, it makes it very hard for viewers to believe the authenticity of your story these days. Mabinu Kobo Marley!"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the video of a man who bears a striking resemblance to Naira Marley has gone viral on social media. In the video posted on Twitter by @instablog9ja, the man was explaining himself, telling the public that he was a different person from the Marlain Records owner.

The young man claimed that some people were avoiding him or pursuing him, thinking he was Naira Marley. Since the death of Mohbad, a former Marlian artist, many people have pointed accusing fingers at Naira Marley, but he has vehemently denied all wrongdoings.

Marley insisted that he was not in the country when Mohbad died, and there was no way he could have had a hand in his death. Naira Marley arrived in Nigeria and was taken into custody by the police as investigations into the death of Mohbad continue.

