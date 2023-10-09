Controversial music producer turn-blogger Samklef has been locked in an online battle with Tunde Ednut over the last few days

Samklef, however, seems to have taken his beef with Tunde Edut to a whole new level as he makes a shocking revelation about the famous Insta-blogger

The Molowo Noni beatmaker, in his post, slammed Ednut as a thief who is in cahoots with Naira Marley and Sam Larry

Retired Nigerian singer-turn-blogger Samklef doesn't seem set to back down soon in his online brawl with Tunde Ednut.

Samklef, in a viral post, has called Tunde Ednut a thief. He described the ace Instagram blogger as the devil's incarnate. In comparison, he ascribes himself as a saint in the mould of Jesus Christ.

The controversial personality recently slammed Tunde Ednut as a bully who works with Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

Tunde is a thief, he stole an iPhone 7 - Samklef reveals

In a series of posts, the Nigerian producer turned blogger shared how Tunde Ednut stole an iPhone seven years ago yet claims he is the richest blogger in Nigeria.

Samklef also went ahead in his post to threaten Tunde Ednut never to post anything negative about him again, or else he would reveal his deepest darkest secrets to Nigerians.

See Samklef's post calling out Tunde Ednut:

Another Samklef's post lambasting Tunde Ednut:

See some of the reactions the posts stirred online

@omo_brish:

"This behaviour is incredibly disrespectful to your followers. You wrote that he stole an iPhone 7 years ago, but failed to mention that he has consistently supported young talents and played a significant role in their promotion. People can change and evolve, therefore, his reported past actions are irrelevant to us."

@simeon.delight:

"It’s very obvious you dont have any reasonable Engagement apart from Imole case."

@djbign:

"Nah….. I ain’t down with this bro. Nah."

@fiokee:

"Bro I don’t support this."

@ay_groove:

"Person wey don blowyou Dey make am more popular."

@shittujnr:

"Bro not needed we got love and respect for you both some niggas are on here looking up to you .. y’all shaming someone he’s bigger and better let it be Wetin you wan gain from person downfall, 98% of rich and famous people lived a rugged life before choosing there part, half musicians stole."

@jumaatson:

"I pray u don't lose ur page..u have gone wayyyyy below belt."

@dukeofspadess:

"Guy!!! Wetin be this na? this is now you going too far!"

@jasyautos:

"You are loosing it bro this ain’t necessary regardless of whatever transpired between the two of you there’s still time to sort things out abeg put this down."

@theprophetpikin:

"Bro Sam Abeg I no support am o no matter what he did."

@ayo.j.cross:

"Sam this not too cool abeg."

Samklef accuses Tunde Ednut of trying to poison him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Samklef went on IG Live to allege that Tunde Ednut tried to kill him.

During the Live Session, Samklef claimed that the celebrity tried to poison him years ago.

According to Samklef, Tunde Ednut came to give him a drink despite knowing that they were ganging up against him.

