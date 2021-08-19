Music producer turned blogger Samklef has reacted to the comment of a troll who mocked his career

Reacting to the internet user, Samklef made fun of the troll, saying he was sure that her father was being owed a pension

In what appeared to be a candid statement, Samklef also noted that Nigeria cannot achieve everything he has in the next 1000 years

Popular singer and music producer Samuel Oguachuba, otherwise known as Samklef, has knocked a troll who mocked his career.

It all started between the duo when the music star asked his fans to debate the relevance of Nigeria with the absence of Lekki in Lagos and Abuja.

In what appeared to be a response to the debate request, the troll posted that the country may just end up like his career.

This didn’t sit well with Samklef who wasted no time in addressing the troll.

In his response, Samklef bragged that in 1000 years to come, Nigeria as a whole would not have achieved what he has done.

He also slammed the troll, saying he was certain that her father was being owed for his pension.

Samklef’s knocking off the troll set tongues wagging on her Instagram page, as his fans reacted.

Djspicey:

"Papa Jason stubborn ... you cannot shame the shameless.”

Mcmakopolo1:

“Oboy this ur reply make the frame am abeg this one mad.”

Holla__wealth:

“Bruh all this one na scam,,, this girl give u a very nice šavãgë reply,, don’t come here to bobo us.”

Mandelahsharason:

“What can you as an individual achieve more than a country?... What type of achievement are talking about?”

Emmalexjavie:

“Sense dey wetin she talk, focus on your music again bros, upgrade your sound.”

Popsy_khalifa:

“Babe e pain you, normal normal the girl murdered you like she’s an OG.”

Theangeljbsmith:

“Baba no mind them! Make them do am if e easy.”

Ikhaog:

“But make we no lie ooo, na true oooo your carrier don end .. you come be pastors hunter, like say you no reach church before ....I hope God help you and this country samfool.”

Agim_morrelli:

“The worst part be say she no even get career to end or resume.. Nobody sabi her name, nickname or her papa name..”

Davidsonmarkbrown:

“This ur madness new start so,if you really hate this country, u leave us stop insulting us,some of us still love,pray and hope the country will get better,please stay in your America.”

La_catchiii:

“The only thing you achieve na the hit songs you produce for Wizkid forget we yab Nigeria at times,how can you compare your dead career to Nigeria? Like you need visit Yabaleft mr man.”

