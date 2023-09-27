Young renowned Afrobeat singer Ruger trends as snippets from his music tour video featuring Drake and Central Cee goes viral

In the trending clip, Ruger was seen sharing a moment with the American-Canadian rapper Drake

The Jonzing World artist in the snippet showed different moments of himself on tour in Canada, America, UK and some countries in Europe

Fast-rising Nigerian international singing sensation Ruger trends online as clips of his music world tour emerge.

In the viral video, Ruger gave his fans a glimpse of the numerous countries he has visited as he continues to spread the gospel of Afrobeat.

A snippet of Ruger's tour music video with a cameo appearance from Drake trends. Photo credit: @champagnepapi/@rugerofficial

Drake and Central Cee's cameo appearance in Ruger's video

However, the highlight of the viral snippet that has gotten people talking online was seeing American rapper Drake appearing in the clip.

Another face that made an appearance that stirred reactions was British rapper Central Cee.

Ruger is Next GEN

To get confirmation of the appearance, Legit.ng reached out to internationally renowned PR specialist and music expert Bazito.

"Ruger is regarded as part of the next generation of Afrobeat singers set to take over from the likes of Buena Boy, Wizkid, and Davido. His label has managed his career well. Seeing Drake on his music tour video is a signal of him being pushed to the next phase of his career, and that is global recognition and domination."

See Drake appear in Ruger's video below:

See reactions the viral clip stirred online

@L0wie_G0ld1:

"Wow! that intro was already a banger but now sthg spicy with Central Cee part. Now we want to hear more."

@michaelkitan:

"Omo see pr strategy."

@Therichayuba:

"This one L0ud Oo. More grace."

@DonEmmreal:

"Record label boys lol."

@Phemmie_Jay:

"Afro beats to the World."

@dj_Yomie:

"That intelligence guy hasn't come out to call Ruger a rapper?"

@MolanoHybrd:

"The drake here is not draking o."

@scofield_dree:

"Mad colllab."

@trapdrac007:

"Thank God Seeh Shazam de , una don join song together."

Source: Legit.ng