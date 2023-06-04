Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW has sparked reactions online with his birthday post to his wife Sheila

Juju, as he is fondly called, revealed that his partner just turned 22, and reiterated his love for her

While some netizens celebrated Isreal's wife, others couldn't help but question if she's really 22

Isreal DMW's wife Sheila is 22 today, June 4, and he has taken to social media to celebrate her.

The DMW crew member showed off his woman in beautiful photos as he announced that she just turned 22.

Isreal DMW celebrates wife as she clocks 22 Photo credit: @isreal_dmw

Source: Instagram

Juju, as he is fondly called, reiterated his love for his woman in the caption of the lovely post.

He wrote:

"My dear wife. Happy 22nd birthday love you forever @sheila.courage."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Isreal DMW's post

preciousmay_bosset:

"Uncle stop it "

adorable_barbiieedollll:

"22nd no be juju be that "

real_sivitim:

"It's good to catch them young and they'll be yours/loyal forever... hubby caught me at same age ❤️ happy birthday to your wife!"

wizzy.wizzo_nc:

"It's typo error, 32yrs .... Happy birthday Ma."

nocase000:

"There’s no way she’s 22."

naomiede2363:

"Happy birthday dear God bless your new age "

rhymzdee13:

"More life ❤️ 22 years keh."

myidentityisbeauty:

"She’s gorgeous "

angel_dgaf0:

"It's like nah only me no Dey reduce age for now nigeria no be only 22 years na 19."

frikidfund:

"Israel so nah young babe you Dey chop omo 22❤️"

bellaog23:

"Mr isreal why you go marry your younger sister 22 is too small nah? Ok oo happy birthday aburo long life @isrealdmw."

buk.ola:

"For next 5 years I no sure say I plan to commot for this 23 way I Dey "

gid_eon2022:

"Happy birthday wifey, but mk una allow 22 years rest, dat age don try!"

