Regina Daniels recently shared an adorable video showing different clips of her with Mercy Johnson Okojie

Regina gushed about her senior colleague, whom she referred to as her mother due to the love and support she gave her

The billionaire wife also shared how she used to brag about Mercy as her mother to friends in primary school

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has warmed hearts with a sweet video showing different clips of her with her senior colleague Mercy Johnson Okojie on set.

Regina revealed it had been long since she heard from Mercy and wished to meet her in person again.

Regina Daniels appreciates Mercy Johnson for her support. Credit: @regina.daniels @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, the mother of two revealed her entire story would forever have chapters and stages dedicated to Mercy for her unconditional love and unwavering support.

Regina, who described Mercy as her mother, also recounted how she would brag to friends in primary school about it.

"I remember boosting to my friends in primary school that you were my biological mother… You are always available to guide, advise and scold me. You have been an inspiration mummy in practically every aspect of my life. Should we talk about your compassion to everyone? Or your humility? Or your exemplary role as a wife and mother ? God! Filming with you again is by far my best memories on set."

Watch the video Regina Daniels shared below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' video with Mercy Johnson

See some of the comments below:

omalicha_divah:

"I have watched this video like 5times..I love the bond btw them."

leco_signature:

"I love this."

mizwanneka:

"You will never understand why I love you Regina."

kayyx_t2:

"Takes me back to when she acted as your mother & you were so tiny❤️; that movie with van vicker. time really does fly."

How Regina Daniels celebrated Independence Day

Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels joined the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, at the Independence Day anniversary organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Regina was in an Ankara skirt and blouse and had no problem blending with the numerous older women at the event.

Reacting to Regina's pictures. a fan wrote:

"It is the way she dresses accordingly."

Source: Legit.ng