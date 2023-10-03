Small-sized Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, has sparked reactions online with a viral video

The actor bragged about teaching his daughter Yoruba and proceeded to express himself in the language

After struggling and failing woefully, the actor laughed at himself, the same reaction a lot of netizens expressed

Actor Chinedu Ikedieze decided to coach his daughter in the Yoruba language, and the video left netizens in stitches.

In a video seen online, the small-sized Igbo comic actor announced he would be teaching his daughter the indigenous language.

Aki teaches daughter Yoruba in hilarious video Photo credit: @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

He then told her to write as he called out a string of sentences while visibly struggling and barely getting each word right.

After what seemed like an eternity of words sounding nothing like Yoruba language, Aki laughed at himself.

Netizens react to Aki's video

The actor struggling to teach his daughter Yoruba left netizens in stitches, and many people expressed their opinions.

Read comments sighte below:

growwithpurity:

"The Yoruba is yoruing."

abjluxuryhub:

"ogaranya it till be ti lol…I no be Yoruba, but that doesn’t sound like Yoruba. Nwanne teach her Igbo."

bigjhay__:

"Na still Igbo you Dey talk nwanne."

vadjewelry_accessoriesbackup:

"Nibo?? This must be Chinese."

bukkieeadebayo:

"Abeg which Yoruba is this one "

ms_j.o.k.e:

"Wetin be this? "

_chysome_:

"Head dey pain me "

maufabrics:

"sweetheart even ur father needs coaching ooo."

treatpeopleaccordingly:

"Which country Yoruba be this???"

amypeters_empire:

"E be like say na Igbo him dey speak"

shadem_xx:

"You sef never sabi Yoruba you wan teach pikindey play."

queen___teemah:

"Kinni See person wey wan teach someone Yoruba "

carolyades:

"Which aspect of Yoruba be this?"

timzytim5:

"Even me, with my bent Yoruba, can do better "

Aki gets emotional over friendship with Pawpaw

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor recalled fondly the first time he met his best companion and acting partner, Osita Iheme, also known as Pawpaw.

During an interview with Chude Jideonwo the veteran actor described their instant bond.

Aki's recollections took him back to his youthful days in Aba when he lived with his uncle and how unusual circumstances linked him to Pawpaw.

Source: Legit.ng