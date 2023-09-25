Nigerian socialite and show promoter Sam Larry trends online as he returns to social media after deactivating his account for over ten days

Sam Larry returned to his page with a post of himself clad in several gold accessories while talking with some people

The show promoter had deactivated his Instagram page after he was fingered as a suspect in the tragic passing of young singer Mohbad

Embattled show promoter and socialite Sam Larry trends online as he returns to social media days after getting called out for having a hand in the tragic death of young singer Mohbad.

Sam Larry, usually addressed by many as Naira Marley's bestie, became a principal suspect in the death case of singer Mohbad after a clip of him harassing went viral.

Nigerians as Sam Larry returns to social media. Photos credit: @samlarry_sa/@iammohbad/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Sam held a machete while trying to hit Mohbad.

Fans vow to take down Sam Larry's page

As reports emerged that Sam Larry was back online, netizens trooped to his page to confirm, but the show promoter had put his handle on private.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, the Instagram blog Gossipmilltv shared a screenshot of the promoter's page and his latest activities.

See Gossipmilltv's report below:

Netizens react to report about Sam Larry's return to social media

See some comments from netizens responding to Sam Larry's return.

@hefeh_becky:

"Let’s stumble the account again!! Make we report am."

@daniel__regha:

"Mohbad's sudden death is heartbreaking, but I'm beyond sad that he didn't live to see justice prevail after being assulted in 2022; Cos it was him alone, against the very c¤rrupt music industry. RIP to the deceased. May God forgive his shortcomings & comfort the grieving family."

@od.ufa:

"Comments on his post have been limited if not I just wan tell am welcome back."

@realotunba_agbelepawo:

"Guys pls let report his account if you love Mohbad."

@legacywealth1:

"Just go report the page for bullying and harassment."

@plugboy_eazibanks:

"Lagos state government follow kill Imole..."

@meetemmanueljacob:

"I wish he can comeback to Lagos so we can all apologise to him in person."

@ekesonmoney_:

"He think say matter don dey end, make I go rep@rt am, they go take the account down this time."

@_toby_loba:

"Person wey Imole spirit suppose wipe oraimo cord for him neck."

@iam_zaiiii:

"Una better report him account for bullying and harassment let’s gooooooooooooo guys!!!!!"

@big_wayne9:

"Normally nothing go still happen next year naira marly go drop hit song life go still gon people wey unfollow am go still follow back welcome to Nigeria."

Sam Larry speaks about Mohbad's death after fleeing to Kenya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Sam Larry fled Nigeria after he was fingered as a primary suspect in the death of former Naira Marley signee.

After allegedly leaving the country, the show promoter released a clip from his hideout noting that he had no hands in the death of Imole.

Some days afterwards, he released another video from his hideout, noting that his enemies were weaponising media to tarnish his image.

Source: Legit.ng