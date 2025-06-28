Videos and pictures from Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's 60th birthday party have emerged online

Mercy Chinwo, Gaise Baba, Laolu Gbenjo, and Bidemi Olaoba were among the popular gospel singers who performed at the party

'No Turning Back' singer Gaise Baba also shared clips showing Sanwo-Olu and his wife dancing to his hit song at his birthday party

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu held a party to mark his 60th birthday, which was attended by family, politicians, and other well-wishers.

Some of the top dignitaries who attended Sanwo-Olu's party included Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr. Jim Ovia, Chief Rasaq Okoya, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

The Nigerian gospel music industry was also represented, with pictures from the likes of Laolu Gbenjo, Mercy Chinwo, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Bidemi Olaoba, Gaise, Dare Justified, guitarists Sunmisola, Explicit Dance, and the Dream Catchers Academy, among others, surfacing online.

Gaise Baba performs at Sanwo-Olu's party

The gospel singer behind the hit song 'No Turning Back' shared adorable moments from his performance at Sanwo-Olu's birthday party.

A clip captured the governor and his wife dancing as Gaise Baba performed 'No Turning Back.'

Sharing the pictures and videos from the event, Gaise Baba wrote in a caption,

"Earlier this week, I had the honor of ministering at Governor Babájídé Sanwo-Olu’s Birthday Thanksgiving Celebration.

Also in attendance were Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and my very own Governor Biodun Oyebanji @biodunaoyebanji of EKITI! We’re breaking ground across spheres and strata, to the uttermost parts of the Earth! 🌍 Big thank you to Governor Babájídé Sanwo-Olu for the warm reception—it was truly a beautiful experience for my team and I."

Reactions as Gaise Baba sings for Sanwo-Olu

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared different opinions. Read them below:

omolaraayoolapmhofficial said:

"The journey has just started to the glory of God. Recieve more strength and fresh anointing to keep moving. I celebrate you @gaisebaba."

juliana.taiwo.obalonye said:

"The seed has been sown, they have confessed with their mouths that they’ve decided to follow Jesus, no turning back. We await the manifestation of this declaration in conduct, character, governance and way of life in Jesus name. Amen."

middle_man2u said:

"I just hope people gave their life to Jesus here, coz you cannot dance to our song and not surrender to our God o."

iamrealtoroluwakemisolalove said:

"Till the ends of the earth Till you seat and stand before President of nations."

Gaise Baba addresses critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the gospel singer spoke about his appearance, which sparked a heated debate among critics, especially among Christians.

The gospel singer disclosed that he was connecting with a new generation of Christians whose fashion sense differs from the norm.

He added that he was as deep, anointed, called, and sent as any father of faith.

