Perez Medcare Hospital, the facility late singer Mohbad was rushed to in his final moments, claims he did not pass away in their care

According to them, Mohbad had passed away before getting to the hospital, and all efforts to bring him back to life proved futile

The statement also clarified that the nurse who allegedly gave the singer an injection is not a staff of the hospital

After days of uncertain details about late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad's death, a new development has rocked social media.

The hospital the singer was taken to and alleged to have taken his last breath has released a statement debunking the news.

Hospital issues statement about Mohbad's death

Source: Instagram

According to a statement by Perez Medcare Hospital, the singer's lifeless body was brought to their facility. When resuscitation was attempted, it was noticed some parts of his body had already started to stiffen, confirming he was brought in dead.

The hospital said they advised the people who brought Mohbad in to take him to the morgue at the nearest government hospital.

The statement also clarified that the hospital where the singer was allegedly seen alive was not theirs, and the nurse who reportedly injected him was not a staff of their facility.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the statement

The hospital's statement confused netizens, and different questions have been asked.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

vodarhk_:

"And someone claimed to take pictures with him at the hospital? Who do we believe please ???"

iam_ibim:

"Yet he was injected??? I’m confused."

dontochys:

"But someone said he took pic with him at the hospital?"

ademi_003s:

"What about the man that said he took a picture with him? He saw him enter a room and was administered an injection into his body before he collapsed… hmmm. Una mind no go touch grand!"

__theblackoma__:

"It’s time for the guy that took a photo with him to come out."

__ladyvickie:

"Who brought him dead!!?"

iamuche22:

"Omo, this thing is not clear at all but a guy said he took pictures within the hospital. What’s all these confusions all about?"

kweenn_xo:

"Ok he was injected at home by un registered nurse before they brought him to the Perez hospital, where he was confirmed dead. Now people at home hve so many questions to answer, especially the nurse that gave him the injection."

amazingprisy:

"No cctv in the hospital? What about the guy that took pictures with Moh bad in the same hospital???"

Man claims he saw Mohbad in his last moments

Legit.ng earlier reported that a man claimed he took pictures with the late singer and noticed he wasn't looking quite himself.

According to him, he was present at the hospital late singer Mohbad was taken to before his death, and the nurses and friend that brought him in acted suspiciously.

He said Mohbad was brought into the hospital conscious by a friend who announced his death while crying on social media.

