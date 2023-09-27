Fast-rising Nigerian act Tems, according to fans, is gradually coming out of her shell, especially during her performances on stage

In a video sighted online, the singer at different times joined her dancers in whining her waist and showing off her huge backside

While some netizens gushed over Tems' stunning figure, others noted that she is still shy and has no stage presence

A huge crowd of fans gathered to watch Tems perform, and they apparently got more than they bargained for.

In a viral video on X, formerly Twitter, the singer sent her fans into a frenzy of excitement as she joined her dancers in showing off steps to the song she was performing.

As phones captured the moment, a loud shout erupted as Tems whined her waist and even made an effort to shake her huge behind at different times, a very rare sight.

The singer smiled shyly as the crowd appreciated her efforts.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tems' video

@henryfriday:

"She’s still shy."

@osmani_blake:

"Temilade noooo "

@OyinTGSPE:

"See how i just dey smile when she dey wine that yansh."

@flitchatter:

"She’s very good at singing but poor at stage performance "

@YUNG_EDDYVILLA:

"No stage presence ,yansh and vibes."

@ramagooo:

"This is the body I asked God for…I don’t understand whose body I’m living in rn"

@jhon_jhon2304:

"Hahaha so funny Omoo them done bully this girl into Watin she no be."

@qstackz1300:

"She's truly blessed indeed she just Sabi wetin she dey do see how she turn everybody shout including me wer dey house dey tweet frm phone "

Tems displays flat tummy amid pregnancy rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tems finally shut down claims that she was pregnant.

Rumours had made the rounds online that the music star was expecting a child with controversial American rapper, Future.

In a new development, Tems seemed to stylishly address the rumours by posting photos of herself with her flat stomach on display.

