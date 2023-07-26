Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is a proud mum of two and doesn't hesitate to show off her sons

The actress recently shared new photos on her page and gushed over how her first son Munir picked her entire fit from head to toe

Regina also added that even though she didn't want to give off teenager vibes, she got stopped by a lot of young people

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' first son Munir might just grow up to be a fashion influencer.

In a new post on her page, the mum of two shared several photos to show off how great her son, Munir did in selecting her outfit.

Netizens react as Regina Daniels shows off her outfit picked by her son Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to her, Munir got everything right except her shoes and she was shocked when her little boy picked a matching bag.

The billionaire wife noted she only changed her so she doesn't look like a teenager, but it didn't stop young people from reaching out to her.

She wrote:

"Fun fact: moon actually did my styling. From the top to the Jean, to the sneakers and to the bag. I didn’t really like the shoes but the bag was a shocker because he knew the colors matched ……and the belt was my idea so I don’t look like a teenager and get stopped multiple times ….. although it didn’t change anything and still gave teenager vibes with a lot of young folks stopping me on the way "

See the post below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' story

mmasinachi___:

"Young folk calling her fellow young people, young folks "

dorisprobity1:

"Young folks? Girl, you're just 22"

daisybestfashion:

"Mama and her boys...so blessed."

badgaloma:

"You look so adorable queen Gina."

everything_lumee:

"Awwwwwnnnn... Moon is doing great❤️❤️❤️❤️ @regina.daniels ... We boys that style our mom do the best . You always look sweet on anything."

itsvibesangel_:

"You look good."

miss_bena97:

"❤️he did well."

standard_gems_international:

"Absolutely gorgeous "

