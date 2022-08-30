Popular Nollywood actor Kehinde Adams aka Lege Miami has caused a buzz on social media over the meaning of atheist

In a video making the rounds, the actor was seen lashing out at a fan who told him to Google the meaning of the word

The heated exchange led to a series of mixed reactions from the actor’s fans on social media

Popular Nigerian actor, Lege Miami with real name Kehinde Adams, has become a trending topic on social media over his recent exchange with a netizen.

The movie star who has been known to engage with his fans on his Instagram live platform felt insulted after a fan asked him to Google the meaning of the word atheist.

During the IG live session, the actor had asked his fan about his religion, to which he responded that he was an atheist.

Actor Lege Miami embarrassed by fan for not knowing the meaning of atheist. Photos: @legemiami

Source: Instagram

Lege then expressed confusion and asked the fan to explain the meaning of the word because he did not know it. Rather than indulge the actor, the fan instead told him to Google the meaning of the word because the search engine is his best friend.

This then deteriorated into a hot argument between the two men which ended in them cursing out each other before ending the conversation.

See the video below:

Fans share mixed reactions to Lege’s conversation with fan on the meaning of atheist

After the video went viral, a number of people saw it as an opportunity to mock the actor for not knowing the meaning of an atheist. Others noted that the fan could just have said what it meant.

Read some of their comments below:

Opeyemifamakin:

“I mean, he could have just explained what an atheist meant and didn’t have to keep echoing Google it.”

Joshthegreatguy:

“Education na your mate.”

Fitnfabdami:

“It’s always an “insult” when an ignorant person is shown that they’re ignorant .”

Deagram:

“The moment he removed his glasses, that’s where I knew that it’s about to go down.”

High___q:

“School no be scam Aje.”

Mseroticaa:

“And finally, here's the proof that school is not scam.”

Oluwaseunsakaba45:

“Lege is a stammer and find it difficult to express himself .atleast u shld just explain it to him instead you want to sound woken ”

Donshownubes_147:

“You self no pronounce am well nah... Atheist (Even if Lege no know the meaning). Nah him u dey call like that? You could have simply told him you don't believe in God. .”

Interesting.

