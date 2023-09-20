Controversial Street-pop sensation Portable has sparked serious security concerns about his life with a post he shared online

Portable, in a WhatsApp chat shared on his page, revealed that there were plans in place by some cultists to drop him at a hotel in Osogbo

The singer, in the text shared online, noted that he got a whiff of the purported plans to terminate him from some well-wishers in Ijoko

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Days after the tragic passing of Mohbad, famous Afro-Streetpop singer Portable has taken to social media noting that his life is in danger.

The controversial singer stirred emotions online with some WhatsApp chats he posted on his page, where he was alerted of plans by some persons to terminate his life.

Portable leaks WhatsApp chat of cultists hatching plans to kill him in Osogbo. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The leaked chat showed that the plans to kill the singer were to be perfected during his upcoming show in Osogbo, Osun state.

Portable cries out over threats to his life

The hotel's location where the Street-pop sensation was set to perform was also revealed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fans and supporters of the singer were quick to warn him not to go for the show any longer, noting that prevention is better than cure.

In the chat, Portable informed his manager of the threat.

See the leaked threat shared by Portable:

Fans react to death threats made on Portable's life

@sparklesdammy:

"Refund dem no go abeg if you’re alive show wey you go do go plenty."

@vicky_blinks112:

"Abeg make una no kill anybody again oooo candle don cost Abeg."

@mcpaapcomedian01:

"Stay Save bro."

@djtobzyimolegiwa:

" Na still part of them still drop the pass . Nigeria my country."

@iyanumashele_01:

"Gba station lor, Ko report ara e. Ko de gba 2 portion of Rice eh."

@mrlilgaga:

"Refund them, don’t go again."

@maasoroju:

"Gods protection over you always."

@47szn__:

"Nah Sam Larry wan drop you ohhh leave Egede out of it !!!! No be portable go sing say King of settlement dn run leave matter."

Sam Larry denies Portable and One Million Boys claim

Legit. ng recalls reporting when Portable got into a mess with the Nigerian security agencies when he claimed to be the founder of the dangerous cult group One Million Boys.

Portable referenced Sam Larry and a couple of other people in his statement to support his claim.

However, in a viral clip, Sam Larry replied Portable, saying he knows nothing about him or his association with the dangerous group One Million Boys.

Source: Legit.ng