Big Brother Titans winner Makhosazane Twala, best known as Khosi, revealed that she yet to get her prize money from the reality TV organisers

The journalist-turned-reality TV star made this known in a recent viral interview held in Ghana and expressed her shock at it

Not stopping there, Khosi mentioned that her fellow housemates were also yet to receive their rewards from the show

Big Brother Titans winner Makhosazane Twala, best known as Khosi, has revealed that she hasn't yet received her award.

This was admitted in a recent interview with TV3 Ghana by the former journalist-turned-reality TV personality.

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi calls out reality TV show organisers

Source: Instagram

Khosi acknowledged her amazement at winning and claimed that, even months after the programme, she and the other housemates still hadn't gotten their awards and prizes, including her $100,000 cash prize from the Big Brother Titans show's producers.

Khosi noted that her triumph still seems surreal and gives her shivers whenever she sees the broadcast.

Despite the fact that she has not received the incentives, she feels that there must be a legitimate explanation for the delay.

"My victory at the Big Brother Titans show really surprised me, and whenever I watch it, it feels unreal and gives me goosebumps...

My fellow housemates and I have not been paid our rewards, and I am sure it’s for a good cause," she said in part.

Watch her video below

BBTitans Khosi's revelation causes a stir

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Khosi's revelation. See them below:

@cortez_ix:

"If Big Brother fit owe person money, who am i not to owe."

@Jaydee811:

"The viewers were busy fighting for their mandate, the promoters insisted on going on with the show. From where will they generate the revenue to pay you?"

@EmaazDr:

"DEM DON RUN THIS ONE STREET."

@bukolababywiz:

"Dem don rip am in portable’s voice."

@aideinfluence:

"Did you guys give quality entertainment during your time in the house? Una no gree deliver entertainment wey go give Big Brother money."

Source: Legit.ng