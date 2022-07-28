Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Cross, has reacted to a viral video of the famous controversial preacher Mummy G.O

The reality TV star asked in a post on Twitter who the clergywoman was after seeing her video on his former colleague, Pere Egbi's timeline

In the video, Mummy G.O slammed those using their money to vote for BBNaija housemates, calling them fools

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star from the Shine Ya Eye edition, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, better known as Cross, has reacted to a viral video of the popular Mummy G.O.

Cross in a post shared on Twitter, reacted to the video of Mummy G.O slamming BBNaija fans. She said any Christian who votes for Big Brother Naija housemates is a fool.

The clergywoman then further averred in the video that the voice of Big Brother on the show is no one else but Lucifer.

In response to the video, Cross said Mummy G.O's preaching is very funny and that he couldn't stop laughing while watching it.

Read what the reality TV star wrote on Twitter:

"Pls who’s this woman. Y is this so funny. I can’t stop laughing any time I see this clip."

Netizens react to Cross' post:

@Thewooyouknow

"U no sabi her abi u wan act tush."

@Rainyzion

"The one and only mommy G.O."

@ambitiousjunky

"Na that Lucifer dey mozz me pass 4 inside."

@focused_tolha

"The woman reign don pass na. She don cast."

@goodthi77141372

"I laugh enter gutter chaiii."

@HadizaM45875877

"Mummy G.O dey even wear color to match . Our generation baby I hale o"

