Singer Naira Marley’s brother Shuddy Funds has cast a shade at dancer Lil Smart for calling out the Marlian boss

This comes as Lil Smart spoke about how he was maltreated and had to leave the label despite his love for Naira Marley

Shuddy Funds in a response knocked Lil Smart for feeling entitled, a statement which has left netizens talking

Following the recent drama started by former Marlian dancer Lil Smart where he called out Naira Marley, the singer and Marlian label boss’ brother Shuddy Funds threw his weight behind his older brother.

Lil Smart had in a video cried out on the treatment he got from Marlian label as he shared why he left.

Shuddy Funds throws weight behind his brother Naira Marley. Credit: @shuddyfunds @lilsmart

Source: Instagram

Shuddy Funds, however, found Lil Smart’s outburst ridiculous as he took to his Instastory to shade the dancer who he called ‘entitled’ over his desire to own a room in Marlian house.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“You no inherit house from your papa Nah another person papa house you dey feel entitled too. My guy no send anybody Baba dey build estates dey go”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Shuddy Funds shades Lil Smart

Shuddy Funds' statement has been received with mixed reactions, as some netizens in return dragged him. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kiingston_lee:

"He wasn’t even asking for money or payment ish. Just give me a comfort place to lay on. Not a bad request.

samvail__:

"Lol but he was a loyalist and a top Marlian..! Una for at least do atal at all as the lead Marlian dancer."

itz_chinny1:

"Lol they should give you one cuz you stayed with fifteen people in a room must really be Ment!"

mojadesola_ola:

"I like naira.. So I don’t even know what to say‍♀️‍♀️."

kittyminar:

"The guy try make Una day talk truth."

feyisharamiii:

"But atlest they’re still supposed to do something for him."

chidera_dioha:

"Nawa for 4yrs na couch u dey sleep‍NAIRA no try pelu gbogbo ijo yen."

Naira Marley breaks silence after being called out

Meanwhile, Naira Marley in a previous report via Legit.ng reacted after being called out by his former Marlian Music signee, Lil Smart.

The dancer had trended online after he explained his reason for leaving Naira Marley’s Marlian Music label.

In reaction to Smart’s grievances, Naira Marley took to his Snapchat profile to throw shade at his former signee.

Source: Legit.ng