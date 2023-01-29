“A Friend Like You Is Hard to Find”: Mohbad Tells Bella Shmurda While Alive

Popular Nigerian singer, Mohbad, has taken to social media to show appreciation to his friend, Bella Shmruda

The former Marlian Music signee praised Bella for being a good friend and noted that his type is rare

Mohbad also went ahead to promise Bella N2 million for his birthday and netizens reacted to his kind gesture

Popular Nigerian singer, Mohbad, is no doubt filled with gratitude for his music colleague and friend, Bella Shmurda.

It is no longer news that Bella made sure to use his voice to draw attention to Mohbad’s toxic situation with his former record label Marlian Music.

Mohbad recently expressed his appreciation to Bella for being a good friend on his social media page and it got netizens talking.

Mohbad has promised to send N2m to Bella Shmurda. Photos: @iammohbad, @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

The music star explained that a friend like Bella Shmurda is hard to find. Not stopping there, he also promised to gift him N2 million for his birthday.

He shared a video of Bella Shmurda and accompanied it with a caption that reads:

“A friend like you is hard to find, I owe you N2m for your birthday.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Mohbad vows to give Bella Shmurda N2m for birthday

A number of netizens were pleased to see the friendship between the two music stars and they reacted online. Read some of their comments below:

tomcashdmw:

"Nah brother wey dey deliver brother be that."

iam_khally1:

"And some people go still criticize them."

mila_flygirl:

"I love them ❤️"

joecinojoker_:

"Nothing but love ❤️❤️"

yyuuyh2022:

"Yes real brothers "

olubunmi___:

"Everyone deserves a good friend. He swung into action when Mohbad’s was really in need. Bless him."

adammsky:

"Big boys only "

vofficial_oluwadamilare:

"Kudos to Mohbad..only few can relate ♟"

Nigerians applaud Bella Shmurda for speaking up for Mohbad

Bella Shmurda's recent interview with media personality, Chude, got social media users buzzing with reactions.

In October of 2022, Mohbad took to social media to accuse his former record label members of physically assaulting him, a claim which went viral online.

Amidst news of Mohbad's estranged relationship with Naira Marley, Bella revealed that the singer attempted to take his life at some point.

Recounting the incident, he said the singer's girlfriend walked in on him sitting on the window in an attempt to jump off.

Source: Legit.ng