Nollywood star Ifeanyi Kalu has announced the birth of his son with a beautiful post on social media

Like many others, the movie star refused to show his baby's face and only gave a sneak peek of his hands and head

Fans and colleagues of the actor have trooped to the comment section to congratulate him and gush over his son

The birth of Ifeanyi Kalu's son has given his life a new meaning, and he joyfully shared the good news on social media.

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor shared sneak peeks of his son and refused to give the world a view of his cute face.

Ifeanyi Kalu shares photos of his newborn son Photo credit: @ifeanyikalu1

In the caption, Kalu said he understood God's love even better and gushed over how much he already loves his son.

He also gave a detailed explanation of the beautiful names he gave his child.

His post read:

"It's different, the feeling, cos now I understand God's love even better. I love you so much son. Baby Z.X.K; For this one will show the world the way of Abba Call him Baby Zee or Zior or Xavi. We feel beyond blessed by our angel."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Ifeanyi Kalu

Fans and colleagues of the actor have sent in their congratulatory messages, gushing over his son.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

kunleremiofficial:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ welcome son!!!"

iamnino_b:

"Congrats brother God bless the addition "

mofeduncan:

"Brooooooo!!!!! Congrats!!!! ❤️"

kikiomeili:

"Yesssssss!!!!! Big big congratulations!!!!❤️❤️❤️"

lanredasilvaajayi:

"Congratulations to my people ❣️❣️❣️❣️"

peggyovire:

"Congratulations papi . Gods protection & guidance be unto you son ❤️"

dpraiseworth:

"Awwww. Congratulations. Welcome Ziora."

bofitashow:

"Awww congratulations Nicole boo ❤️❤️ and ifeanyi .. please let me reserve this fine boy for my daughter lol @nicolendigwe @ifeanyikalu1."

