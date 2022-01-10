Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu has left the singlehood as he recently tied the knot with his beautiful lover Nicolette Ben-Ndigwe

The actor's celebrity friends graced the occasion in lovely outfits as some of them were his groomsmen

Nigerians and colleagues of the beautiful couple congratulated them and wished them a forever union

Videos showing the moment actor Ifeanyi Kalu tied the knot with his woman Nicolette Ben-Ndigwe have emerged on social media.

Celebrity friends who attended the wedding shared various moments from the beautiful event on their social media pages while wishing the new couple well.

Nollywood actors Kunle Remi, Mofe Duncan, Mike Godson, Uche Nnanna, Mary Lazarus, Peggy Ovire, and many others were spotted at the event.

Actor Ifeanyi Kalu marries his lover. Photos: @eddiewatsonjr, @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Kunle Remi who was one of the groomsmen shared a video showing the moment Ifeanyi was being surrounded by his friends who showered prayers on him.

Guests were also seen cheering the couple while urging them to kiss each other very well.

In the caption that accompanied Kunle's post, the actor prayed that Ifeanyi's union would remain a testimony of God’s blessings in marriage.

Watch the cute video below:

In another video, Ifeanyi and his new bride were dancing. The new couple was spotted whispering something to each other before ending it with a kiss.

Nigerians congratulate the couple

oma_cherry:

"Congratulations to them. May their love last forever."

joannuhu:

"Lol...u All look gud&congratulations to him.."

okuna.joy:

"Congratulations to the couple. The bride is gorgeous sha. Ifeanyi sef na fine mine."

nancyisimeofficial:

"Awwwww!❤️ Congratulations."

mofeduncan:

"Proud of u broooo."

Let's get married traditionally

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that congratulations poured in for Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu as he tied the knot traditionally.

A day after the actor shared a video showing his bride flaunting her engagement ring, the actor shared a photo with his woman in traditional outfits. In the caption that accompanied the photo with his woman, Ifeanyi expressed his readiness to get married.

He also shared a video showing the moment he and his friends walked into a tent during his traditional wedding ceremony. Ifeanyi was spotted smiling as he hugged an elderly man sitting on a chair.

Source: Legit.ng