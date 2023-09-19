Mohbad's death has continued to leave Nigerians online and off social media emotional

The late singer, who passed on at the age of 27, has gained his way into the hearts of many Nigerians, including celebrities, as many continue to call for justice

As many Nigerians mourn, Legit.ng has compiled different videos of the singer come alongside some of his colleagues

Mohbad's untimely demise has thrown not just the entertainment industry into mourning but also those who never knew him.

The late singer, who died at the age of 27, has continued to trend on and off social media as many Nigerians and music lovers outside the continue to pen tributes to him.

Mohbad and Taaooma dancing to a song. Credit: @taaooma @jiganbabaoja @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Recently, skit maker Taaooma shared a picture of her and Mohbad as she mourned the late singer.

See her post below:

Taaooma had some months featured in a fun video with Mohbad

Watch the video below:

Mohbad and other celebrities

Aside from Taaooma, there are other videos of Mohbad linking up with the likes of Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, Jigan Baba Oja, among others.

Below is another video of Mohbad with Jigan Baba Oja as they happily vibed to one of his songs

Below is a video of Mohbad on a movie set with Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham

Below is a video of Mohbad with Bella Shmurda:

Watch a video of Mohbad with Zlatan Ibile below:

Netizens react to Taaooma's picture with Mohbad

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

mide__lla:

"Till we meet to part no more."

amazingprisy:

"The fact that Moh was with everyone on how does he do it ? He was really a humble soul ❤️❤️❤️."

bamie_collections:

"So imole is actually gone Rest In Heaven MOH ️."

zinna_eke:

"He has literally meet everybody."

un_edited01:

"One Of the Happiest Persons I ever known …..he’s always Smiling Even in his Hard Times Rest On Ileri Oluwa Imole ❤️‍ #justiceformohbad."

tudexbeatz:

"You Na better pesin you supported him when he was alive Na True love Na Him you Give ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

What Rema wrote in his tribute to Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rema expressed his utmost displeasure over Mohbad's sudden demise.

The Calm Down star asserted that no one deserved to die like he did.

Rema, however, sparked reactions after he revealed a message Mohbad sent, where the late singer shared how much he liked his song “Peace Of Mind.”

