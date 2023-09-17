Nollywood stars Tonto Dikeh and Angela Okorie were involved in a heated exchange over singer Naira Marley's number

This was after Tonto Dikeh had joined many Nigerians to call on the government to investigate Mohbad's death

Tonto, while responding to Angel's post about her being a clout chaser, claimed the latter was Naira Marley's bestie while telling her to provide his number

As many Nigerians mourn the late singer Mohbad, there was a heated exchange between actress Tonto Dikeh and her colleague Angela Okorie.

It all started after Tonto took to her official Instagram page to mourn Mohbad while calling for justice.

Tonto Dikeh says Angela Okorie is Naira Marley's bestie. Credit: @tontolet @realangelaokorie @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Angela, in the comment section, also showed concern as she said she was broken by Mohbad's death.

Reacting to Angela's comment, Tonto told her colleague to provide her with Naira Marley's number, claiming they were besties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Responding to Tonto's claim. Angela told her colleague she could have messaged her privately instead of calling her out publicly.

See the screenshot of their exchange below:

Netizens react as Tonto Dikeh and Angela Okorie trade words

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the post, see them below:

iam.donrita:

"Okay this is cute tonto response lately speaks maturity she has really learnt how to manage misunderstandings."

dora.xo__:

"You go drop the number abi you no go drop?"

koda_moriss:

"Angela bring the number.... This one don pass private matter .

chinenyeeleagu:

"They are both right. Pheew! Just give her the number sha."

ekinadese_suga:

"Imole no be ordinary person sha… him spirit Dey cause wahala for every sector for Nigeria I love it continue to rest in peace ☮️ "

veemara_:

"Angel Okorie was really nice with her words, she knows Tonto isn’t Anita Joseph.. if she do anyhow, she go collect. Meanwhile, aunty drop the number."

Bella Shmurda cancels Canada tour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bella Shmurda cancelled his Canada tour after Mohbad's death.

In a statement on his social media page, Bella revealed the tour was cancelled due to unfortunate events.

Bella Shmurda revealed that new dates would be announced later.

Source: Legit.ng