Nigerians are still mourning the death of singer Mohbad, and the most hit by the tragic event is his young wife Omowunmi

In a video seen online, after the singer was finally buried, some women held the 24-year-old, weeping uncontrollably as they led her away

Omowunmi lamented bitterly online about becoming a widow and only parent to their five-month-old son at her age

Mohbad's wife Omowunmi could not control her emotions as she wept bitterly at his funeral in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The singer passed away on Tuesday, September 12, and his 24-year-old wife lamented bitterly about how he suffered till the end.

Late Mohbad's wife weeps at his burial site Photo credit: @_c33why/@kemifilaniblog

Source: Instagram

Mum to a five-month-old boy, Omowunmi was held by some older women who appeared to be ushering her away from where her husband was buried.

The young lady refused to be pacified as she wept uncontrollably, people around exclaimed in sympathy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Mohbad's wife

The video broke the hearts of many people and netizens couldn't do more than pray for comfort and strength for the young lady.

Read some comments gathered below:

wonuola_bally:

"May Almighty Allah provide her with all of the strength she would be needing, and give her the fortitude to bear this huge loss.Sending healing energy her way with loads of love for their baby boy."

jummy_d:

"May God comfort her"

jenn_essa_b:

"Cold just dey catch me "

joanzgurl:

"Oh dear! God please grant her fortitude."

crownnikky:

"Omg may the lord comfort her."

aneekyfoods:

"May the Lord comfort and protect her."

everythingfurniture.ng:

"I can’t imagine her viewing all the trash d family dey talk online "

chef_toniaoje:

". May God comfort her. May God send destiny helpers to her and her baby "

Relatives plot to collect Mohbad's properties from his wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's death seemed to have birthed trouble for his young wife Omowumni.

In a video taken in the late singer’s hometown of Ikorodu, his grave was seen being dug while some men gathered to the side to discuss.

One of the elderly men spoke about how men should not rely on their wives because some make millions and don’t take it home.

Source: Legit.ng