DJ Kaywise explains viral cryptic post amid Mohbad's death, netizens drag him: "You are insensitive"
- DJ Kaywise has finally opened up on a cryptic post that left many Nigerians worried amid Mohbad's death
- Kaywise, who shared a post about ending it all, in a new video, explained his post was not suicidal
- The DJ revealed he wanted to clear the air on some allegations made against him by a blog
Popular disc jockey DJ Kaywise, has sparked mixed reactions as he opened up on a recent cryptic post he shared that left many worried amid Mohbad's death.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Wednesday, September 13, Kaywise put up a cryptic message on Instagram about ending it all.
However, in a recent update, Kaywise, in a video via his page on Wednesday, said the cryptic post was not suicidal.
The DJ added that he wanted to clear the air on the allegations against him by a blog.
He wrote in his caption :
“I hope this ends it all. “The general public misrepresentation of my recent post as a sign of suicidal thoughts highlights the urgency of addressing these issues."
Mixed reactions trail DJ Kaywise's post
See some of the comments below:
emiraltyafrica:
"Clearing the air, but looking left and right at the end of every sentence for validation. We sha don miss you… give us great concert this December."
richmonk07:
"You and your family with your Girl friend dey craze."
tarah_dulzurah:
"Go and sit the F down. You couldn’t chose a better time to raise such false alarm? You couldn’t word your sentence properly? Sir, please go and sit the F down with your senseless side of the story.
blvck__________:
"You are such a manipulative & insensitive human!!! How dare you make such a post with those words just to follow up with a silly video of you laughing!!! What’s funny man !! Can’t you read the room ??? Grow Up !!!!!!!"
commissionermide:
"Family comes first regardless. Make I just unfollow you, there’s nothing more to expect from you. Do you’!"
lastbornnnnn:
"Normally he no suppose better for you."
iamteddya:
" expensive joke."
