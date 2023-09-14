DJ Kaywise has finally opened up on a cryptic post that left many Nigerians worried amid Mohbad's death

Kaywise, who shared a post about ending it all, in a new video, explained his post was not suicidal

The DJ revealed he wanted to clear the air on some allegations made against him by a blog

Popular disc jockey DJ Kaywise, has sparked mixed reactions as he opened up on a recent cryptic post he shared that left many worried amid Mohbad's death.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Wednesday, September 13, Kaywise put up a cryptic message on Instagram about ending it all.

DJ Kaywise shares new video as he speaks on allegations levelled against him. Credit: @djkaywise

However, in a recent update, Kaywise, in a video via his page on Wednesday, said the cryptic post was not suicidal.

The DJ added that he wanted to clear the air on the allegations against him by a blog.

He wrote in his caption :

“I hope this ends it all. “The general public misrepresentation of my recent post as a sign of suicidal thoughts highlights the urgency of addressing these issues."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail DJ Kaywise's post

See some of the comments below:

emiraltyafrica:

"Clearing the air, but looking left and right at the end of every sentence for validation. We sha don miss you… give us great concert this December."

richmonk07:

"You and your family with your Girl friend dey craze."

tarah_dulzurah:

"Go and sit the F down. You couldn’t chose a better time to raise such false alarm? You couldn’t word your sentence properly? Sir, please go and sit the F down with your senseless side of the story.

blvck__________:

"You are such a manipulative & insensitive human!!! How dare you make such a post with those words just to follow up with a silly video of you laughing!!! What’s funny man !! Can’t you read the room ??? Grow Up !!!!!!!"

commissionermide:

"Family comes first regardless. Make I just unfollow you, there’s nothing more to expect from you. Do you’!"

lastbornnnnn:

"Normally he no suppose better for you."

iamteddya:

"‍ expensive joke."

Source: Legit.ng