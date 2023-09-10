Uncensored photos and videos of public figures, socialites and celebrities have become quite a recurrent thing for many in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Over the last three years, at least five prominent Nigerian celebrities and skit makers have fallen victim to their uncensored images getting leaked online.

In view of the trending case of Moyo Lawal's leaked tape, Legit.ng has highlighted five other celebrities who have suffered the same fate as the actress.

Moyo Lawal, Tiwa Savage and other celebs trended after their uncensored tapes leaked online. Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@moyolawalofficial/@ether_raphael

This article would also discuss how the public reacted when the tapes leaked.

1. Tiwa Savage's tape with her boyfriend leaks

Renowned Afrobeat singer Tiwa Savage can be said to be the most prominent Nigerian celebrity to date whose uncensored video has surfaced online.

The video of the singer emerged online in October 2021, and it was the talk of the town for the next few weeks afterwards.

Tiwa, in a bid to salvage her image, was quick to put out a statement, noting that a clip of her unclothed in a raunchy state with her boyfriend had leaked and was in the hands of some blackmailers.

As much as it was said that this occurrence would destroy Tiwa's career, she has become more famous and internationally renowned instead.

Tiwa recently became the first and only African artist to perform at the coronation of a British monarch.

2. Oxlade's Spiderman skills in bed go viral

Months after Tiwa Savage's tape leaked online, another Nigerian celebrity fell victim, and his video in bed with a lady went viral.

Abdulrahman Olaitan Ikuforiji, better known as Oxlade, went viral in February 2022 after a video of him showing off his bed skills with a woman surfaced.

Oxlade's act in the leaked tape earned him the moniker Spiderman because of the styles he pulled off and his speed.

Since 2022, Oxlade has gone on to drop one of the biggest Afrobeat songs out of Nigeria, Kulosa.

He has gone on several music tours and will drop his debut album soon.

3. James Brown proves that he is a man in bed

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser James Brown comes next on the list. Many weren't shocked James could post a video of himself in an uncensored manner with a lady.

Instead, the revelation that he wasn't into men was what caught many by surprise. The controversial skit maker and actor has consistently reiterated that he is into women and his cross-dressing is nothing but a hustle for him.

After his clip leaked, he became more prominent and even more affluent.

4. Skit maker Buba Girl goes clothless:

Some weeks before Moyo Lawal's tape went viral, TikToker Buba Girl broke the internet after a video of her in a very unsavoury state went viral.

In the trending video, she was seen touching herself while enjoying every bit of the pleasures that come with it.

After the video leaked online, she put up a defence saying it was a private moment between herself and her boyfriend, and some blackmailers got their hands on it.

She noted that they had held her ransom with the tape since 2022, and she paid nearly a million, but they came back in 2023 to ask for more money.

5. Moyo Lawal's tape breaks the internet

Famous Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal is the latest victim of leaked videos online.

A clip of the actress in bed with an unknown man getting freaky surfaced online on September 9, 2023.

There have been reactions from different quarters, with many noting that it was done intentionally for her to trend. Some have blamed the man, noting that she was drunk and he took advantage of her.

Court awards N5m damages against Oxlade for leaked adult content

Legit.ng recalls publishing a report about Oxlade when a Nigerian high court asked him to pay damages to the young lady in his Spiderman video that trended a while back.

The court had charged Oxlade to pay N5m in restitution to John Blessing for violating her privacy and subjecting her to public ridicule.

However, the court's decision came after Oxlade had publicly apologised to Miss Blessing, noting that he never intended for the romp session to leak.

Source: Legit.ng