The renowned Big Brother Naija All Stars reality TV show has unleashed another round of unimaginable drama

Former friends Mercy Eke and Venita Akpofure have taken the significant step of unfollowing each other on social media, by the decision of their handlers

It was reported that Venita nominated Mercy for eviction, which seemed to change their relationship, leading to the outburst from their social media handlers

The All Stars Edition of Big Brother Naija reality TV show has been a turbulent season.

The Pepper Dem Gang star Mercy Eke and her former friend Venita Akpofure have unfollowed each other on social media, causing controversy on the famous reality TV show.

BBNaija All Stars Mercy and Venita's social media handlers add tension to the show Credit: @official_mercyeke, @veezeebaybeh

Source: Instagram

This admirable girl-bond has apparently broken up following the actions of their various social media handlers.

The Big Brother Naija house has given Mercy Eke and Venita a unique trip. Their once-close friendship has ended, causing difficulties for them while on the show.

Venita nominating Mercy for eviction seemed to have altered their relationship. She also tried to get other roommates to do likewise, to get Mercy out of the game.

Following Venita's actions, Eke's social media manager unfollowed her on Instagram immediately. Venita's handler did likewise too.

This social media disaster has had fans and followers wondering how the two will handle their friendship after Biggie's show.

See the screenshot below

Internet users react to Mercy and Venita unfollowing each other

Legit.ng captured the hot takes below:

abnyarkoaa:

"Well Dwa served. Mercy deserves better friends than Venita."

crystal_barbz:

"E clear say the friendship is over abeg. Venita is something else ‍♀️ so much envy."

adacargo_:

"As it should Abeg. Cause mercy and beauty Tukura have one thing in common, they can’t see the enemies right in front of them."

flora_porsh2:

"Lolzz I thought they were all playing games??and dis involved money u play d game in a way u think is right remove frndship and emotions."

deeejah_tayii:

"Handlers no go do wetin no concern una o."

ezekiel_imma:

"Mercy has everything in life ,frodd he everything in life,but I and Seyi doesn’t have .And you expect mercy’s handler not to unfollow that household enemy."

suadsiiba:

"But vernita is a bad frd let's be honest I was very shock mercy hv always been a good frd habaaa."

mmay_en:

"Did you listen to all the good things Omoshola said about Mercy this morning? Venita is so bitter that can’t be a good friend."

gina_hyme:

"battle of the handlers ."

tehrry:

"no wasting time abeg."

