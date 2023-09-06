Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, is now making headlines after storming a fueling station in the country

The music star was seen paying for the fuel of many Nigerians at the station while also spraying money in the air

The video raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens with some of them praising the singer and others bashing him

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, is now in the news after he went to a fueling station and paid for everybody’s fuel.

In a clip posted on Twitter by @dammiedammie35, the Zazu Zeh crooner was seen making videos after he stormed the crowded fuel station.

In usual Portable manner, the controversial singer was seen shouting on camera as he told those present at the fueling station to keep buying because he was going to pay for everything.

Some elderly people in the background were also heard asking Portable for money despite him paying for their fuel. The singer assured them that he was also going to spray money.

The Zazu Zeh crooner was captured on video as he threw some naira notes into the air while also telling elderly people not to worry because they can’t scramble for money but he would make sure the love gets to them too.

Reactions as Portable storms fueling station to pay for people’s fuel

The video of Portable’s generosity at the fueling station soon caught the attention of Nigerians on social media. A number of them reacted to the clip by praising the music star’s generousity while others accused him of chasing clout.

What Portable's second baby mama said about singer

Portable was dragged by his second baby mama, Honey Berry, who shared shocking details about him.

The young lady said she had no idea the singer was married before she got pregnant, and he had been beating his wife Bewaji for being cordial with her.

From indications, Portable joined Honey Berry's Instagram Live and accused her of sleeping around, to which she asked what his business was with her private life.

