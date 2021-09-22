Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, has finally addressed the perceived beef between herself and colleauge, Funke Akindele

According to the mother of one, they do not have a problem with each other and are simply colleagues who aren't close

This comes a couple of days after Iyabo Ojo accused a movie review page of getting paid by Akindele to rubbish Abraham's new movie, The Ghost and The Tout Too

It appears all is smooth sailing between Nollywood stars, Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele following a recent interview granted by Abraham.

Perceived beef

Abraham recently granted an interview in which she was asked about the rumoured beef between herself and her senior colleague, Funke Akindele.

Abraham debunked rumoured beef with Akindele. Photo credit: @toyinabraham, @funkejenifaakindele

Speaking on the issue, Abraham debunked the rumours, urging people to disregard the things they hear on social media.

According to her, while she respects Akindele as a senior colleagues, they are colleagues and not necessarily friends even though she greets her (Akindele) whenever they meet.

In her words:

"She's my senior colleague and someone I respect a lot and one of the few I look up to so I don't know what people are talking about, trust me. But sometimes, people don't understand that we are colleagues, not family. So, you cannot be talking to all your colleagues. We talk, we follow each other (online). A lot of people don't understand that because we work in the same place, we have to be friends. When I see her, I greet her. Trust me, forget social media."

Reactions

The video which has since gone viral, sparked reactions online, many of whom dragged Iyabo Ojo following her recent attack on Funke Akindele.

Check out comments below:

official_samvail:

"Toyin Abraham is a very good actress. She’s the reason I started watching Nigeria movie on Netflix. I love Funke Akindele as well."

primp_it_up:

"Iyabo in the mud, picking a fight that doesn’t concern you, that’s if they are even fighting."

_kayat__:

"Learn to normalise words like colleagues, coursemates, classmates, church members , flatmates, neighbours etc. Not everybody is or must be your friend."

precious_omolara1:

"You should tell iyabo ojo, na she dey cause unnecessary fights everywhere. "

_kayodeking:

"Na iyabo wan cause rubbish mtcheww"

Iyabo Ojo calls out Funke Akindele

Nollywood top actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently caused a lot of buzz after calling out her colleague, Funke Akindele, and accused her of discrediting the works of others.

According to Iyabo Ojo, Akindele paid a movie critic blog, Cinema Pointer, to tarnish Toyin Abraham’s new movie while elevating hers.

Cinema Pointer had given a caustic review of Abraham’s Ghost and the Tout Too movie, claiming that it wasn’t a film meant to be seen by intelligent people.

