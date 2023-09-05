Popular Nigerian nightlife boss and celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has sparked reactions with what he shared online that he is set to start doing for divorced couples

Cubana has noted in a post that people who break their marriages after just a few years together should please consider those who spend so much to attend their weddings

Pascal further noted that from now on, he would only attend weddings where an agreement of refund would be reached

Famous Nigerian socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has sparked a major online conversation with a post about marriages and why so many of them crash so early.

The nightlife entrepreneur noted in his post that when people decide to end their marriages, they should consider those who expend money, time and energy to be at the weddings.

Businessman Chiefpriest proffers solutions to help reduce early marriage divorce in Nigeria. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

From now on, if you invite me, you go sign refund agreement - ChiefPriest declares

ChiefPriest post seems to be coming in reaction to the marriage of someone quite close to him whose marriage recently hit the kerb. declared

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Pascal closed his post, noting that the next wedding he gets an invite to, there would be a signed agreement that once it crashes, there would be a refund of whatever he spent on the marriage.

See Cubana ChiefPriest's post below:

See the reactions Cubana ChiefPriest's post stirred online

@rixariskinsecrets:

"Gbam."

@blessedcogency1:

"I dey tell u."

@asorockcomedian:

"Supported!"

@mc_futurize:

"Baba my Wedding nah this Saturday oh for Uk nah Olosho I dey marry oh."

@etek_notions:

"Marriage is an institution and nor be everybody go graduate. It is well."

@goodnesscamella:

"The caption should be among Nigeria law because it's too much break up everyday."

@dan__ajebo:

"Check well before your put ring for woman hand, and a woman, check well before you accept his proposal... Nowadays, 95% of women marry because of money, they don't even care about their peace.. This generation is mess up seriously."

@mr.jollof_:

"Petition verified."

@kingjosiahmba:

"And them gats sign am o, because divorce too much these days."

@makewaysystems:

"It's so annoying. No one wants to be tolerant and accommodating again. They jump into marriage not doing their due diligence on each other."

D'banj, Sabinus, Mr Macaroni, Destiny Etiko storm Cubana Chiefpriest's new Drink launch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it was quite a show recently as famous Nigerian businessman and celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, finally launched his hugely anticipated bitters, the General.

The launch was held on Saturday night, July 8, 2023, in Lagos, and it had some of the creme de la creme of the entertainment industry in attendance.

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale, Destiny Etiko, Mr Macaroni and his colleagues from the skit-making industry, including Sabinus and Aromasopanle.

Source: Legit.ng