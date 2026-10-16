Only 5 state Houses of Assembly approved the state police constitutional amendment before the October 16 deadline set by the National Assembly

The bill requires at least 24 state assemblies to approve it before it can be presented to the president for assent

Several state legislatures were still consulting stakeholders or had yet to begin deliberations as the deadline elapsed

Only five of Nigeria's 36 state Houses of Assembly had approved the proposed constitutional amendment to establish state police as of Thursday, October 15, 2026, leaving the bill well short of the threshold required to advance the reform.

The state legislatures of Edo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers and Zamfara each passed the amendment, which seeks to decentralise Nigeria's policing structure and create a constitutional basis for state-level police services. The remaining 31 assemblies had not returned a verdict, with many still reviewing the bill, engaging stakeholders, or yet to schedule formal debates.

List of state assemblies that have approved state police Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution, any alteration to the constitution must receive the approval of at least two-thirds of all state Houses of Assembly, which means 24 of the 36 states must pass the bill before it can be sent to the president for assent. With only five states on board, the proposal remains far from that mark.

How the bill reached the states

The National Assembly transmitted the bill to state legislatures on September 16, 2026, following its passage by the Senate on June 24 and the House of Representatives on July 23. State assemblies were given 30 days to communicate their positions, a window that closed on October 16.

Despite that deadline passing, the House of Representatives leadership had not issued any formal statement on the outcome of the exercise or outlined the next steps for the legislative process.

Edo state

The Edo State House of Assembly was among the first to pass the bill, signalling support for a decentralised policing model. Lawmakers in the state argued that local police would be better positioned to address the specific security challenges facing Edo communities.

Osun state

Osun State's assembly approved the amendment, with members expressing confidence that state police, if properly governed, would improve response times to criminal activity. The assembly noted that community policing structures already existed at the local level and could be formalised under the new framework.

Oyo state

The Oyo State House of Assembly backed the proposal, with legislators citing the need for a security architecture that reflects the realities of each state rather than relying solely on a centralised federal force. Supporters within the assembly pointed to persistent incidents of crime in both urban and rural parts of Oyo as justification.

Rivers state

Rivers State lawmakers passed the bill amid ongoing security concerns in the Niger Delta region. The assembly's approval was seen as a reflection of longstanding calls from southern states for greater control over local law enforcement.

Zamfara state

Zamfara State, which has faced severe banditry and armed attacks in recent years, approved the amendment. Legislators argued that state police would allow the government to mobilise and deploy security personnel more rapidly in response to localised threats.

What the amendment proposes

Beyond creating state police services, the bill provides for a Federal Police Service to continue operating alongside them. Each state would be empowered to establish its own police force through state legislation, with provisions covering administration, oversight and accountability mechanisms for personnel.

Supporters of the reform say that decentralised policing would allow states to craft security responses suited to their environments. Critics, however, have raised concerns that state police could be weaponised by governors against political opponents or minority groups.

Details of the state police establishment in Nigeria Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

APC LG chairman shot dead in Kogi

Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen shot and killed APC Chairman Ishaq Yunusa along the Itobe-Ochadamu Expressway in Kogi State on Thursday.

Armed attackers emerged from the surrounding bush and opened fire on motorists at about 5 pm, leaving a vehicle abandoned on the highway.

Kogi State Police confirmed the attack and launched joint security operations to rescue the abducted victim and track down the assailants.

Source: Legit.ng