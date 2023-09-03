Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie chose to ignore naysayers and pour his heart out with adoration for his second wife, Judy Austin

In his heartfelt post, Yul reaffirmed his unwavering affection, letting Judy know that he made the perfect choice by making her his second wife

Yul’s public affection came amid their dispute with Sarah Martins, Judy’s ex-bestie, who had sided with Rita Edochie in the actor’s marital saga

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie has ignored all the controversies around his family and chose to shower praises on his second wife Judy Austin.

The movie star took to his personal Instagram page to share a video of him admiring Judy while blushing throughout the process.

Yul Edochie reaffirms his love for Judy Austin Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Rema’s popular hit Charm was playing in the background to predict the cozy ambiance they were both in.

In his caption, he reminded the mother of one that he made the right choice by picking her as his second wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This occurred amid their dispute with Sarah Martins, Judy’s ex-bestie who has sided with Rita Edochie in the actor’s marital saga.

Yul wrote:

"One thousand women in one.IJELE ODOGWU @judyaustin1. God be with you always."

See Yul Edochie’s video below

Yul Edochie's post sparks reactions

See how netizens reacted below:

chukwuemeka813:

"You've thrown your shame and dignity to the dogs i just don't see the fun you are catching in all your show of shame."

healthyself_natural:

"Yes ooooo.. she lool am from head to toe, 1000 people joined together as one person."

kayanmatauyo:

"The God that did it for you should avoid me oooo."

wl_modivah:

"When you marry wrong you’ll have to keep on explaining ."

graceila9:

"Because may post her sey body u rush post your bag of waste product. U nor get shame I swear. Go and pay Sarah her 1m Naira if true true Una get money. Nonsense."

iam_omoze:

"I no Dey talk since but I must talk today, Yul is not the one handling this account and if he is then his under a spell period!"

nellychuks1716:

"Yul buy good clothes for Judy stop taking all her money and be praising her ,deceiver."

nonnyjoyc:

"Too empty to my liking. Nothing inspires me where you dey. Only bad energy oozing, I can perceive it from afar."

May Edochie reacts to death threats

May Edochie spoke out after death threats were sent to her daughter.

Legit.ng previously broke the news that fans and celebrities raised concerns about May Edochie's daughter, Danielle, after she received several death threats online.

In a new update, May came online to appreciate everyone for their kind thoughts and prayers. The actor's wife begged God to eliminate every giant in their families, believing that God would intervene for her and her children."

Source: Legit.ng