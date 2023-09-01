A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment her dog welcomed her sister who visited her home

In the video, the excited dog ran towards the lady and jumped on her severally as someone filmed the moment

Social media users have reacted massively to the video on TikTok with many praising the loyalty of dogs

A heartwarming video shared by @mama_eliza_comedy on TikTok captured her dog's excitement after her sister arrived home.

The video showed the dog eagerly rushing to greet her sister immediately after a bike man dropped her off in front of their house.

Dog welcomes lady as she arrives home after 8 months Photo credit: @mamaeliza_comedy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Dog's emotional reaction melts hearts

Eliza expressed her delight as she revealed that her sister had been away from home for eight months.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"My dog was so excited to see my sister after 8 months of her not being around", she captioned the video.

The lovely clip showcased the pure joy and love shared between the dog and Eliza's sister, highlighting the strong bond that had developed over time.

Reactions trail video of dog welcoming lady after 8 months

The video quickly gained attention and touched the hearts of viewers, with many praising the dog's affectionate love for the family.

@SAMUEL EMMANUEL said:

“The dog they shout for the bike man like say nah him carry you runts.”

@Peppy commented:

“Waiting the bike man do am.”

@PHYMAX reacted:

“Trust me dogs are sincere creatures.”

@_JOY commented:

“3months without my dog I feel like going home to see him.”

@Dalu commented:

“The dog be like you carried her right and you just bringing her back you no try o.”

@dorawade247 reacted:

“Pls little of this song.”

@Soundmind said:

“The caption tho. Make we follow your dog account Noted.”

Dee said:

“I lost my dog yesterday. I'm so pained.”

Watch the video below:

Sweet moment dogs were happy to see man return from NYSC camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man with the TikTok handle @snipergangttg has shared a video of their house dogs giving his brother a great welcome after he returned from his NYSC camp.

Immediately the man in his khaki trousers came into the compound, the dogs rushed towards him and stood on their hinds. It should be noted that the NYSC orientation camp takes place over a period of three weeks to prepare new corps members for their tasks during the service year. The pets were hopping around in a show of excitement that captured how they missed him during the time he was away at the camp.

The corps member was all smiles as he played with the animals, petting each of them. They almost fell him.

Source: Legit.ng