Big Brother Naija All Stars Doyin openly shared her concerns about fellow contestant Ceec with Biggie during her last diary session

The tensions between the two housemates seem far from resolved, suggesting a prolonged conflict in the making

Big Brother prompted Doyin to express her thoughts, and she seized the opportunity to discuss her grievances over a particular incident involving Ceec

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Doyin Davids confessed bad things about co-star Ceec to Biggie during her recent diary session.

It appears that the dispute between the lawyer and the current Head of House will take a long route before it gets resolved.

BBNaija All Stars Doyin reports CeeC to Biggie Credit: @ceecofficial, @officialdoyin

Source: Instagram

Big Brother asked Doyin, if she had anything to say in her diary session, and she went on to complain about Ceec leaving during one of their morning lounge gatherings.

Doyin described her connection with Ceec as a "slave and master relationship", because the lawyer always expects her to approach her first, whenever there is an issue between them.

In Doyin’s words:

"CeeC thinks that the world should revolve around her. She expects me to always apologize to her, it's not a s!ave-master relationship.

She wanted me to go and ask her why she was walking away from the meeting. I'm like girl! You're not Queen Elizabeth! "

See her diary session below

BBNaija All Stars Doyin allegations against CeeC sparks directions

Legit.ng compiled some of the hot takes below:

_oyiza:

"Doyin go reach everybody, even big brother collect."

onpointcollection:

"One ting abt doyin she say a lot to big brother but never actually put it like dis to the people she abt."

lily_antho:

"I’m liking Doyin. I like people that observe everything."

nuridesigns_:

"Na this girl is too much, i love her and I can relate to a woman who knows herself and is never intimidated by any1."

nkedensbaby:

"Doyin sweetheart the world revolves around CeeC my baby, and that's on periodt."

eyebreakdrules:

"My dear therapist !If Agent CeeC, thinks the world revolves around her,then Yes she’s right ..She called you,to squash whatever you both have going on being a True person to herself.CeeC The show,CeeC X 120milli!!"

oparah_somzy:

"If Doyin never talk about your fave just chill e go soon happen.

CeeC slams Doyin

In another related news, BBNaija All Stars CeeC did not take it lightly with her friend in the house, Doyin, over the latter's recent demands from the housemates.

Doyin, who became the second female housemate to win the Head of House on Monday, August 28, recently held a meeting that CeeC wasn't comfortable with.

It was reported that CeeC walked out of the lounge while the housemates were in a meeting with Doyin.

Source: Legit.ng