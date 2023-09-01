Burna Boy's latest album I Told Them was reviewed by a prominent American entertainment magazine, Vulture

The renowned publication delved into the artist's extensive musical journey and how he managed to deliver his recent studio masterpiece

The review, penned by Lawrence Burney, sheds light on the mounting pressure Burna Boy faces as he strives to consistently produce exceptional music for global consumption

According to Vulture, while the Last Last hitmaker's accomplishments and recognition are undeniable, such achievements can sometimes lead to a sense of exceptionalism, where one feels superior to their peers.

'It feels like Burna Boy is entering a period of creative exhaustion. Record-breaking concerts and global name recognition abound, while an already stamped legacy affords him the ability to gleefully reflect on his place within the culture. But those accolades also present the risk of exceptionalist thought.

Speaking of his closing song, Thanks featuring J.Cole, the foreign journal believes Burna is beginning to have a sense of entitlement that contrasts with his initial role as a pan Africanist.

"Why would he close the album with "Thanks," which, with the help of J. Cole, touts his personal success and efforts to bring Nigerian culture to the forefront as reasons for him to be exempt from criticism or skepticism in any form when there are more pressing issues at hand? "Is this the motherfukin' thanks I get?" he asks.

In what is meant to feel like a victory lap, we're left with something of the Drake variety: bitterness, paranoia, and a heightened self-consciousness stemming from the success he pushed for and the responsibility as a "chosen leader" he placed on his own shoulders. All because people aren't in a constant state of genuflection."

Burna Boy drops deep observation on hard work

Burna Boy had earlier shared a piece of advice to his fans and fellow countrymen on the controversies of hard work.

In a video shared online, the self-acclaimed African Giant argued that hard work goes with results to show that one is really putting in the work.

According to Burna, when one toils day and night with no concrete outcome, people will begin to lose faith in such a person.

