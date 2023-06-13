Nigerian controversial singer Speed Darlington has revealed that he doesn't like the fact that he does not make money from his celebrity status

The singer went on Nedu's podcast and registered his displeasure at people coming to hug and take photos with him for free

Even though everyone in the room disagreed and questioned Speed's take, he stood his ground

If Speed Darlington stays true to his words, his fans might just have to start paying him for being a celebrity.

The controversial singer was recently on media personality Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast, and he aired his views about his status.

Netizens react to Speed Darlington's statement about being a celebrity

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington argued that he should be able to monetize the love and attention people give him and what he gets in return for being a celebrity.

The room erupted into an argument immediately after the singer made the statement, and he refused to reason with other opinions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Speed Darlington's stand

Speed Darlington's argument got people talking, but it seemed netizens were not surprised by his take.

Read comments below:

truley_ruby:

"I promise u speedo u wee never land . Werey think say him be plane ✈️"

prelolin:

"But you guys paid him to be on the podcast na. He has bills to pay."

generalluther:

"Finally Una don invite mad man come studio "

ricardoprinzz:

"Imagine what this !d!0t is saying. So if dem dey count celeb him too dey count himself join"

chimdindu34:

"This is my broo but his pride is off to heaven "

uefa_elshaddai:

" this akpi can speak English pass most of us but he always choose to mix his words with confirm Igbo."

nnachod:

"Nedu, one important question, HOW DID YOU GET SPEED Darlington into a room? Like men!!! How on earth did you make that happen"

asofamouss_international:

"Speed Darlington don carry ariaria style enter music industry o"

Speed Darlington highlights Davido’s talent and his encounter with Wizkid

Controversial Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington spoke about how he got introduced to Afrobeats and his views about Davido’s gift with musical collaborations.

He disclosed that he feels that Davido has given much of his craft through his features.

Speed also gave an account of how Wizkid made him give way to Afrobeats when he thought hip-hop was the ultimate.

