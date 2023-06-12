While the festivities of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations are still very much in the air, reactions have trailed viral photos of actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe

Many fans trolled the couple for their Eid-el-Kabir outfits noting that they looked unpleasant to the eyes

Lateef and Mo recently launched their fashion line and opened a few outlets; however, fans said their outfit was not a good representation of their brand

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe, have been trending online after photos of their outfits for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations went viral.

Fans of the couple and netizens went after the young lovers hard as they trolled them for their choice of dress, look and fashion detail for the Ileya celebrations, as Eid is referred to in Western Nigeria.

Fans troll Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe, for their weird Sallah outfit.

Source: Instagram

Many noted that Lateef has always had an excellent fashion sense but seems to have lost his taste for good fashion because of his wife.

The bashing is coming a few weeks after Lateef and Mo officially launched their fashion line and opened several outlets to sell their customised wears.

See photos of the young couple below:

Read some of the comments that Lateef and Mo Bimpe's outfit for Ileya stirred online

@aramideoloko:

"Awon omo olodun Issa matching outfit somtin, but chai it is so wack."

@gracewealth11:

"I have repeated this video 20 times today, so lovely, my favorite couple. But this una cloth get as he be."

@cherish4166:

"Chai! dis girl don influence this boy wrongly o. Wetin una wear like this. Sha, Barka da sallah."

@mabel_adedimeji:

"May this pious day brings you immense joy, happiness, peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak MINES."

@ceolumineeofficial:

"I want to come and eat meat."

@iamfolashade24:

"warmest wishes to you on this solemn festival of Eid-el Kabir. May the blessing of Allah fill your life with peace, joy and good health. Barka Da Sallah!"

@rabolcakes_events:

"Eid Mubarak to the Adedimejis.May Almighty Allah accept all our supplications and grant us all our heart desires."

Lateef Adedimeji gushes over his wife Mo Bimpe, on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji in the celebratory post he shared to celebrate his wife Mo Bimpe on her birthday, disclosed how empty he would be without her.

He shared stunning photos of his partner and, in his caption, declared her everything and the only person who makes him grin from ear to ear.

Adedimeji also went ahead to gush over the love his wife had given him since they got married. He made promises to her and expressed excitement over their future together.

