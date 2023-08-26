An old video of Mavin star Rema in a live chat with two Oyinbo fans is trending on social media

In the video, the Oyinbo men who were happy to speak with Rema stunned the singer as they spoke in pidgin

Towards the end of the video, the Calm Down crooner was seen running off as he found their accent unbelievable

Nigerian music star Rema stirred hilariously as an old video of him in a live chat with two Oyinbo men resurfaced on social media.

In the short clip, Rema was seen conversing with the Oyinbo men, who were happy to see him.

Oyinbo men stun Rema as they speak pidgin. Credit: @heisrema

The Mavin star expressed surprise and shock as the men gushed about him.

While he spoke to them, the Oyinbo men chose to reply to him in pidgin, which confused the singer.

One of the men on dread was heard greeting him in pidgin, as Rema was forced to run away from the camera in disbelief.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Rema's video chat with Oyinbo fans

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, as many found Rema's reaction funny. See some of them below:

tyga001__:

"I can. Relate why he Comot for Camera ” shey e don do you before ?“ only Can Relate."

olufunmi_official:

"All this ones don tey for Mushin."

handsomebigblackck:

"Which country all this oyinbos Dey.

unknown_loner02:

"E shock my guy ."

adeleke_starboi69:

"E say were una for come from ."

bigwizdomez_1804:

"He say where whona come from ."

bill_foncham:

"The look on rema’s face ."

osaspoundsterling:

"Na normal thing now....some oyibo dey wey speak pigin English pass u ."

